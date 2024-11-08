Your first choice for mine dewatering

Image: Crusader Hose

Crusader Hose’s Waterlord mine dewatering hose is compact, easy to handle and simple to deploy.

The hose is available in continuous lengths of up to 200m and comes in a range of diameters from 40mm up to 305mm and can achieve over 500L per second.

Waterlord is a heavy-duty and reliable layflat mine dewatering hose constructed by weaving a textile reinforcement with high-tenacity polyester fibres and using a thermoplastic polyurethane thru-the-weave extrusion.

Suitable on rugged terrain, Waterlord is proven to handle high-working pressure and abrasion. With a tight bend radius, the hose can snake around various topographical features. Reusable, UV resistant and easily stored, the layflat hose dewatering system leaves no plastic waste behind.

Crusader Hose, a proud Australian company for over 38 years, is the layflat hose design and manufacture innovator. The company understands the need for operational efficiency in mine dewatering and for reliable, easy-to-use equipment to support worker safety compliance.

This product showcase appeared in the November 2024 issue of Australian Mining.