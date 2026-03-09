Youanmi funded to production through $350 million commitment

Youanmi-Infrastructure_E

Rox Resources has fully funded its Younami gold mine in Western Australia, following the commitment of $350 million from three banks to lead the project to development.

This comes just a few weeks after the company accelerated underground mining at Youanmi’s United North region, with surface resource infill drilling targeting both initial production stopes and resource growth areas.

Rox entered into a binding credit-approved commitment with Societe Generale, Sydney Branch; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC); the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC); and Westpac Banking Corporation, to provide the $350 million debt facility.

The banks provided the $300 million through a senior secured project term loan facility, $20 million through a cost overrun facility, and $30 million through a bank guarantee facility.

Rox Resources managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Phill Wilding said the commitment of debt funding from an “impressive selection” of both Australian and international banks is a major milestone for Rox.

“The debt funding process included a thorough due diligence process by the banks’ independent technical expert, which provides further validation of the robustness of Youanmi and our expectation that it will be a high-margin operation,” he said.

“We will now work with the syndicate banks to achieve financial close, placing us in a position to commence drawdown of debt in the September 2026 quarter.”

Rox and the syndicate banks are working towards satisfying conditions for documentation and financial close, including the execution of finance documents and satisfaction of typical conditions outlined in the agreed term sheet.

Other details to the debt facility include a 5.5-year loan term from financial close for the $300 million senior secured project term loan facility, and the $30 million bank guarantee facility.

The loan term for the $20 million cost overrun facility is three years from financial close.

Rox also has no mandatory hedging requirements, with no restrictions or penalties for early repayments, alongside a highly competitive interest rate of bank bill swap bid rate, plus a fixed margin.

“The project is now fully funded through to production, and we look forward to making a final investment decision later in this quarter, before commencing construction activities,” Wilding said.

