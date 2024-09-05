Yancoal’s Yarrabee coal mine supports Healthy Harold

Image: King Ropes Access/shutterstock.com

Yancoal’s Yarrabee coal mine is ensuring students continue to be educated about health and safety, extending its partnership with Central Queensland (CQ) Life Education for three more years.

Yancoal will donate $23,000 per year to enable the Life Education mobile learning centre to continue to offer and expand its early learning and primary school programs to children across all the local CQ schools. This includes Live Better Early Learning Centre, Blackwater State School, Blackwater North State School, Baralaba State School and Duaringa State School.

CQ Life Education president Emily Taylor said the company is deeply grateful for Yarrabee’s continued support of our community.

“Their generous sponsorship not only enables us to reach hundreds of children, empowering them with vital health and wellbeing education, but also ensures that our truck and van remain on the road, bringing these essential programs to schools across central Queensland,” she said.

“We value this partnership immensely and look forward to continuing our shared mission of nurturing the wellbeing of our children.”

Taylor said the sponsorship also means that it can double its support for the Blackwater community and deliver two programs to all students, from prep to year six.

“In addition to our Healthy Harold visit in the iconic Life Education van we now also deliver our ‘Talk About It’ program on respectful relationships and protective behaviours and run information sessions on both programs for the broader community,” she said.

“We also support teachers and parents with pre and post on-line lessons, including on-demand videos and discussion guides to continue the conversation in and beyond the classroom.”

Yarrabee Coal operations manager Mike Priestly was proud to renew this partnership.

“The Healthy Harold team perform a vital service for the children in our region,” he said.

“Both our organisations have a shared mission to make a positive difference in the lives of the people in our local community so continuing to work together makes sense.

“Also, many of our people have children and teenagers at the local schools so we are pleased we can have a positive impact on them by funding a visit from Healthy Harold.”

