Yancoal levels up science in the classroom

The University of Newcastle has brought science to primary schools across the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales thanks to the Yancoal Mount Thorley Warkworth mine.

The SMART (science, maths and real technology) program toured schools during November, delivering science shows and STEM workshops in partnership with the miner.

This year’s theme was ‘force and motion’, where students explored the effects of common contact and non-contact forces including gravity, air-resistance and magnetism.

“The SMART science shows provide primary school students in our region a fantastic opportunity to get involved in science, mathematics, and real technology related activities in a meaningful and hands on way,” Mount Thorley Warkworth general manager David Bennet said.

“The science shows were well received by all the students involved and we are looking forward to helping it reach more Upper Hunter schools next year.”

SMART is one of the longest running outreach programs delivered by the University of Newcastle’s college of engineering, science and environment.

“Our partnership with Yancoal enables us to connect with Upper Hunter schools, through SMART science shows and the science and engineering challenge,” SMART program team leader Shelley Wilson said.

“We recognise a passion for STEM starts at a very young age. Engagement opportunities play a key role in exciting students about the possibilities of STEM.”

The program also runs alongside the university’s science and engineering challenge, which hosts award-winning national events introducing students in years five through 10 to elements of science and engineering that would not normally be encountered in a classroom.

“The University of Newcastle strives to build greater connection with our communities, a key focus of our ‘looking ahead’ strategic plan 2020–25,” science and engineering challenge director Debbie Delbridge said.

“Our long-term partnership with Yancoal demonstrates the importance of industry partnerships in achieving community connection.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.