Yancoal hits highest production levels in five years

Yancoal has delivered its highest half-year production figures since 2020, with 32.2 million tonnes of thermal and metallurgical coal produced over the first six months of 2025.

That run-of-mine (ROM) production result was up 16 per cent on Yancoal’s numbers for the first six months of 2024. Saleable production of 24.8 million tonnes represented similar growth from last year, up 15 per cent.

Operating costs have also moved in the right direction, according to Yancoal’s announcement. The company’s operating cash cost of $93 per tonne, excluding royalties, was down eight per cent on the first half of 2024, with productivity improvement initiatives offsetting cost inflation factors.

Coal futures did see a drop off over the first half of 2025, with realised prices down to $149 per tonne. Yancoal also recorded a two per cent decrease in attributable sales volume, with a number of weather-related interruptions to its supply chain over the six months.

Yancoal’s revenue for the first half was down 15 per cent to $2.68 billion.

Yancoal acting chief executive officer Ying Nue said the company was on track to perform within the higher reaches of its full year guidance, despite some challenges in global markets.

“During the past six months, we observed elevated global supply and subdued demand in both the thermal and metallurgical coal markets,” he said.

“While geopolitical events in the Middle East, implementation of global trade tariffs, and, more recently, economic measures outlined in China have influenced speculative trading activity, these factors have not impacted underlying demand.”