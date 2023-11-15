Yancoal funds NSW swimming infrastructure

Yancoal Australia has donated $17,000 to the Singleton Amateur Swimming Club in New South Wales through the Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) operation’s community support program.

The MTW operation’s community support program aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the areas in which MTW operates.

Its donation helped the Singleton Amateur Swimming Club construct a 6m x 4m shed for it to store lane ropes, barbecues, chairs, marquees, and tables so they can be easily accessed.

“The existing clubhouse was built 25 years ago and is used by our club, as well as the community and all the surrounding schools for their local, zone and regional carnivals,” Singleton Amateur Swimming Club president Monique Buckley said.

“We host competitive swim meets where we can have up to 500 people in the complex, therefore we recognised the need for a storage shed to put the equipment in so we can maximise the space within the clubhouse… we are very thankful to MTW for their funding to help improve our swimming facility.”

Yancoal said the shed will allow the clubhouse to be fully operational and utilised effectively for activities including canteen food preparation, club meetings, and hosting officials, referees and NSW swimming representatives.

“We are pleased our funding could have a practical impact on the club by enabling the construction of a new storage shed. We hope it makes life a lot easier in terms of providing more space at the club during busy race meets,” MTW general manager David Bennett said.

The MTW operation consists of two open cut coal mines, the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines, which are adjacent to each other 15km south-west of Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of NSW.

