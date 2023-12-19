Yancoal celebrates community funding boost

Image: Valmedia/Adobe Stock

Yancoal’s Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) operation has granted over $115,000 to local community organisations in the Hunter Valley region of NSW for projects in 2024.

The funding will be shared by nineteen local organisations that work in the areas of health, social, environment, and education and training.

Some of the successful organisations include Singleton Council, Singleton Junior Rugby Club, Miller Park Bowling Club, Singleton Heights Pre-School, Business Singleton, the University of Newcastle, Ridin 4 Mates, Singleton Fire Brigade, Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter, and the NSW Rural Fire Service-Hunter Valley Support Brigade.

Mount Thorley Warkworth general manager David Bennett congratulated the recipients at a recent event held to celebrate the organisations.

“Congratulations to all the community groups receiving donations this year as part of our 2024 Community Support Program,” he said.

“Community groups are the backbone of our community, and we value the important contribution they make to maintaining and creating a strong and sustainable community.

“We recognise that community organisations rely heavily on funding to purchase new equipment, run events or enhance their services and we are pleased we can help make this happen.

“We wish all the 2024 successful recipients the best with their programs and initiatives for next year and look forward to hearing the positive impacts they have on our community,”

The annual program aims to make a positive difference to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area.

Since 2004, Yancoal has grown to be one of Australia’s largest coal exporters, owning or operating nine producing mines across the country, employing over 4300 Australians, contributing to the national economy, and investing in regional communities.

