Yancoal boosts funding for Queensland communities

Yancoal is encouraging community groups in the Queensland Chinchilla and Miles areas to apply for funding under the Cameby Down’s Community Support program.

The 2025 program aims to provide funding to innovators with projects or ideas that make a positive difference to the local community.

Funded by Yancoal Australia, the program is eligible for local groups working in health, community, environment, arts, culture, education and training areas.

Cameby Downs coal mine operations manager Robert Craike said Yancoal is proud to be investing in local and regional Australia.

“Our Community Support program gives us the opportunity to assist locally focused programs and initiatives capable of making a real contribution to the continued growth and sustainability of the region,” Craike said.

“A previously successful local initiative is the Kup of Kindness program. With funding support from Cameby Downs, it enabled students at Miles State High School to have access to a hot nutritious breakfast.

“In the past, Cameby Downs has also financially assisted the Hooked-on Miles Fishing Classic, an annual event for keen fishing enthusiasts, the proceeds from which contribute to environmental and recreational projects run by the Miles District fishing and recreation club.

“These are just two examples of some of the great projects that have been supported by our program, which will be enjoyed by many people in our community for years to come,” Craike said.

“If you have a project or idea that has the potential to benefit others in the Chinchilla and Miles area, we encourage you to apply now.”

The program is open for applications until September 27 2024. Click here for more information or for an application.

