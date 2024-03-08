Yancoal boosts community programs

Image: matimix/stock.adobe.com

Yancoal has launched a host of funding packages to community groups near its operations in Western Australia and New South Wales.

Ten local community groups in the Upper Hunter region of NSW will share in over $55,000 of funding thanks to Yancoal’s Ashton Coal community support program.

The funds will go towards outdoor musical instruments at Singleton Heights PreSchool, building upgrades at Singleton PCYC and Jerrys Plains School of Arts Hall, as well as various local community and school events and educational science challenges.

Ashton Coal operations manager Michael Bartlett met with recipients at an event held to celebrate their progress in the community.

“They make such an important contribution to the Upper Hunter Valley region, and we are proud to be able to support these organisations,” he said.

“It is always great to gather at an event to celebrate their success and hear about how they are going to spend their funding, whether it is for new equipment, building renovations or enhancements to their service offerings.”

The Ashton Coal community support program runs annually and invests in community groups working in the areas of health, social and community, environment, and education and training.

It aims to make a positive difference in the local community, and to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area.

Across Australia in WA, kids part of the Collie River Valley little athletics club have welcomed a $5000 donation from Premier Coal.

The athletics club purchased 60 brand new hurdles, which are safer and easier to use during their busy hurdle program.

“We are pleased our funding could enable the club to purchase new hurdles that can be used for years to come,” Premier Coal operations manager Braedon Gaske said.

The support program is funded by Yancoal and aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in Collie.

