Xylem completes Evoqua acquisition

Xylem, a leading global water technology company has announced it has completed its acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies, a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions and services.

The agreement includes an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $7.5 billion. The combination creates an advanced platform of capabilities to address customers’ and communities’ critical water challenges.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the combined company contains $7.3 billion in pro forma revenue and more than 22,000 employees globally.

Xylem’s portfolio of solutions across the water cycle, including advanced technologies, integrated services, and deep application expertise, will help customers in utilities, industrial and commercial end markets address their most pressing water needs.

“Global awareness of water as a systemic risk to society has never been greater,” Xylem chief executive officer and president Patrick Decker said.

“Investment in water solutions continues to accelerate as communities and businesses around the world address intensifying challenges like water scarcity, quality and resilience to climate change – and how to address these issues in an affordable way.

“Our combination with Evoqua creates a transformative global platform to solve these critical water challenges at an even greater scale. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help meet customers’ mission-critical needs with an unmatched portfolio of products and services across the water cycle.

“Today is an exciting milestone as we formally welcome our new colleagues to Xylem and bring the power of our combined capabilities to bear for our customers and communities every day. Our complementary portfolios and end market exposure position us even more strongly for growth together, as we solve our customers’ water challenges and help make our communities more water-secure.”

The combined company’s executive leadership team will be led by Patrick Decker and include senior leaders from both Xylem and Evoqua.

Xylem has also appointed Lisa Glatch and Lynn C. Swann, former Evoqua directors, to serve as members of its board of directors.

Glatch brings a strategic and financial perspective and more than 30 years’ experience in senior leadership roles across the public and private sectors in the energy, chemicals, environmental, water and transportation industries.

Swann has held various leadership roles across business, government, and philanthropic organisations and is an experienced member of public company boards.

Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Evoqua common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.48 of a share of Xylem common stock. This results in Xylem shareholders owning approximately 75 per cent and Evoqua shareholders owning approximately 25 per cent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.