X-tra special

PowerGrip GT4 belts boast a compact, high-precision drive.

Gates will be exhibiting two of its most innovative product lines at AIMEX 2023.

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Gates knows a thing or two about the equipment mines need to function.

Having accumulated a treasure trove of knowledge since opening its doors in 1911, the company is keen to share its latest innovations in hydraulic hoses and heavy-duty v-belts when it arrives at Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) 2023 in Sydney on September 5.

Gates product manager – fluid power Arshad Ashroff told Australian Mining that the company would be at stand number E121 and would be offering attendees the chance to win a Gates arcade drum machine at the event by scanning a QR code to enter into the draw. Ashroff said Gates Australia was “thrilled” to showcase its products and solutions specifically tailored for the mining sector.

“We’re all really looking forward to AIMEX 2023,” Ashroff said.

“People will be able to come to our stand and actually see the differences of our products for themselves.”

As the product manager of fluid power, Ashroff is excited to showcase Gates’ X-Series hydraulic hose range.

“We launched the very first X-Series hose back in 2018 and they have just taken off from there,” he said. “They are applicable for all mining operations, from surface to underground.

“They are more flexible and lightweight than a traditional hydraulic hose, which reduces the assembly time and, in response, reduces the downtime mines can experience.

“With the X-Series, mines don’t have to carry a large variety of hoses on-site because the X-Series is really a one-stop shop.”

Gates’ X-Series hydraulic hoses come in three configurations: the MXG 5K, MXG 4K and MXT, with XtraTuff Plus cover. The XtraTuff Plus abrasion-resistant cover on the X-Series hoses offers improved ozone resistance, withstands operating temperatures up to 121°C and delivers durability to power a mine’s most demanding fluid power applications.

“Globally, we have received a lot of feedback from mining customers when it comes to the X-Series,” Ashroff said.

“It’s been really positive to hear about how the X-Series has benefitted our customers, and we’re excited to showcase that in-person at AIMEX and actually let the customers feel the difference for themselves.”

Gates will also be exhibiting its high-performance belt drive solutions at the exhibition.

Product manager – power transmission Rosynes Hernandez is excited to provide attendees with a hands-on experience.

“Our Predator v-belts are designed for the harshest applications … where you wouldn’t expect a v-belt to be able to do its job: dirty environments, harsh heat, and so on,” she said.

“Then you have our PowerGrip GT4 belt, which is kind of a step up from your traditional v-belt. It’s a compact, high-precision drive.”

The beauty of Gates’ high-performance belt drives, Hernandez said, is the fact they have removed unnecessary maintenance steps for a lot of mine sites.

“The Predator v-belts are maintenance-free,” she said. “Then you have our Draftguard anti-rotation device, which not only has maintenance-free bearings but also protects technicians from serious injury during maintenance operations.

“Of course, the Quad Power v-belt is also a great option if a mine is looking to reduce their maintenance downtime.”

Hernandez said that given v-belts have been in the market for a long time, people may not be aware of Gates’ high-performance range. She hopes that the AIMEX exhibition will change that.

“At the exhibition, attendees will be able to see that the technology behind Gates’ equipment is different to the technology behind traditional equipment,” she said.

“We see things differently. We’re always looking for ways to do things differently.”

This feature will appear in the September 2023 issue of Australian Mining.