Worsley Alumina secures Federal Government approval

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

South32’s Worsley Alumina mine development project in Western Australia has received Federal Government approval under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (1999).

The Federal Government approval is subject to conditions which, where applicable, are primarily consistent with the WA Government environmental approval South32 received in December 2024.

The Worsley Alumina mine development project is anticipated to enable access to bauxite to sustain production at Worsley Alumina, with the mining of bauxite areas located near South32’s existing Worsley operations expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the 2024–25 financial year (FY25).

The development of the new mining areas is expected to sustain production until at least FY36.

“The Federal Government’s approval of the Worsley mine development project is a positive outcome for Worsley Alumina and its workforce, the Peel and South West communities, and the local economy,” South32 chief executive officer Graham Kerr said.

“Worsley Alumina has been operating for more than 40 years and is one of the largest employers in the region, supporting jobs for thousands of workers and contractors … We look forward to executing the project in accordance with the approvals granted by the Federal and Western Australian Governments.”

Worsley Alumina recently achieved certifications against the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, demonstrating that the alumina produced at the operation meets relevant global standards of responsible production.

Known as one of the biggest alumina refineries globally, the Worsley Alumina operation comprises a bauxite mine located near Boddington and an alumina refinery located near Collie.

Once bauxite is mined from the operation, it is transported to the alumina refinery by an overland conveyor. The material is then transported to the Bunbury port by rail. As the material arrives in Bunbury, it is shipped to various smelters around the world.

South32 owns 86 per cent of the operation. Japan Alumina Associates (Australia) owns 10 per cent and the remaining four per cent is held by Sojitz Alumina.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.