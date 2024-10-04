Worldwide collaboration

One of the key features of the new DrainVac and DiggerVac models is their simplified driveline. Image: Vacuum Truck Supplies

Tailoring vacuum trucks specifically for tough Australian conditions requires a global collaboration.

Vacuum Truck Supplies (VTS), one of Australia’s leading companies in vacuum tanker manufacturing, partnered with Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions to develop a new range of vacuum trucks tailored specifically for Australian conditions.

This collaboration has resulted in the DrainVac and DiggerVac models, which are set to revolutionise the market with their tough construction and ease of operation.

Based in Mansfield, Victoria, VTS has been at the forefront of vacuum tanker manufacturing for over 25 years, having built more than 1100 trucks in its time.

To ensure its new range of combination and non-destructive digging (NDD) vacuum trucks would meet the rigorous demands of the Australian market, VTS turned to Aryan Pumps, a company renowned for its high-quality drain cleaning and combination products.

Aryan Pumps, which has established a strong presence in Europe, the UK, the US, and Canada, brings a wealth of experience and proven reliability to the partnership.

Aryan’s products, which utilise trusted blowers, vacuum pumps and water pumps, have consistently delivered results in various global markets.

With this collaboration, customers in Australia can benefit from Aryan’s advanced technology, specifically adapted to local needs.

VTS managing director Rod Glue commented on the synergy between the two companies.

“Aryan’s philosophies are in line with ours in that we want to build a very simple-to-operate and maintain machine that’s not overly expensive,” Glue said.

“When I first saw the product at a trade show in Germany, I was very impressed with it. We’re very confident that the reliability and product development has been very thorough.”

This alignment of values and vision made Aryan the ideal partner for VTS as the company sought to create a product that would stand out in the Australian market.

The DrainVac and DiggerVac models are designed to be robust, simple to operate and maintain, making them perfect for the tough conditions faced by Australian mining operators.

Both the DrainVac and DiggerVac models have stainless steel waste and water tanks, tipping tanks, and full opening rear doors. One of the most innovative aspects of these trucks is their non-computer control system, a feature that Glue believes will set them apart from competitors.

“Many European trucks rely on computers and a lot of customer feedback is that they break down or the software is out of date, and the trucks have been off the road,” Glue said.

“We’ve opted for a full manual control system, which is very simple for any relatively skilled person to diagnose and fix, should there be any issues with it.”

This design choice not only increases the reliability of the trucks but also reduces the likelihood of costly downtime due to software issues.

Equipped with liquid ring pumps, the DrainVac is available in both 6×4 and 8×4 Volvo cab chassis configurations that are compliant with Australian Design Rules (ADR), while the DiggerVac uses helix blowers.

“In terms of reliability, we’ll see increasing operational hours as there is a simplified driveline,” Glue said.

“That simplified driveline gives a lot of reliability that competitors will lose because of complex computer interfaces.

“We’ve also gone for minimal hydraulics so that gives us an increase in payload.”

These configurations have been carefully chosen to ensure that the trucks can handle the demands of Australian mining operations while offering enhanced reliability and performance.

One of the key features of the new DrainVac and DiggerVac models is their simplified driveline.

By reducing the complexity of the driveline and minimising the use of hydraulics, VTS has created a truck that not only offers increased reliability but also allows for a higher payload capacity.

This is a significant advantage over competitors who may lose reliability due to more complex computer interfaces.

Limiting the use of hydraulics further contributes to the trucks’ efficiency, providing users with a more durable and user-friendly machine.

While the new range of vacuum trucks has been designed for simplicity and reliability, VTS has not compromised on safety, with all belts and shafts fully guarded and protected in line with WorkSafe requirements.

“Any access points are clearly marked with safety yellow, and the machine has relevant sensors that would sound an alarm should something be not quite right,” Glue said.

These safety features ensure the trucks meet the high standards required by Australian regulations while providing mining operators with peace of mind during their work.

The new DrainVac and DiggerVac models rolled out in July, with VTS committed to providing comprehensive support services for its mining customers.

The company anticipates moving up the eastern seaboard with its support teams, ensuring customers have the assistance they need as they begin to use these new trucks.

However, Glue believes the simplicity of the DrainVac and DiggerVac models will result in fewer service requirements compared to other products on the market.

VTS is also partnered with NozzTeq, a leading supplier of durable, low-maintenance and high-performance sewer nozzles within the sewer cleaning industry, which has a similar approach to providing the best and most efficient cleaning equipment.

VTS sales manager Mike Fischer said the new partnership is a natural continuation of both companies’ missions.

“Partnering with NozzTeq is a logical progression for VTS as it complements our entry into the combi and non-destructive digging markets with our new range of DrainVac and DiggerVac trucks,” Fischer said.

“Under this new partnership, VTS will supply NozzTeq products with technical assistance and advice, delivering an optimised and synchronised cleaning tool at the end of the hose, adapted to each individual jetting truck.”

NozzTeq’s products go back to the 1960s, when one of the founders worked as a consultant for municipalities in sewer, water and storm disciplines.

At the time, most cleaning nozzles were of poor quality so the company decided to develop what would become NozzTeq nozzles.

The NozzTeq product range is designed and manufactured in Sweden under the AquaTeq Sweden brand, a division of ENZ.

Some of the products within the range include Goblin, Jaws and Lumberjack – all well-known names across the industry.

Goblin is a laminar flow cleaning nozzle developed in 1984 by AquaTeq. Its high-quality stainless-steel construction makes it an ideal choice for general pipe or drain cleaning.

The Jaws series allows for water to be looped around a system of conduits for maximum pulling and cleaning power, wear resistance and safety.

The Lumberjack is the original low-torque, high-speed cutter that has serviced the industry for more than 30 years.

VTS’ commitment to providing the absolute best for its customers is demonstrated by its willingness to engage and collaborate with companies that can take their products to the next level.

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.