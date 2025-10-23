World’s deepest marathon set to make mining history

Image: World's Deepest Marathon

Around 60 runners from 18 countries will descend 1120m below sea level into Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine in Sweden to take part in the World’s Deepest Marathon.

The double Guinness world record attempt that will test human endurance and celebrate modern mining innovation. The event, organised by BecomingX, ICMM, and Boliden, will attempt to set two official records: The Deepest Marathon and The Deepest Underground Marathon Distance Run (Team).

Runners, including mining executives, charity workers and first-time marathoners, aim to raise $1 million for global charities.

“The World’s Deepest Marathon is about so much more than running. It’s about showcasing what humans are capable of when we dare to go beyond the ordinary,” BecomingX chief executive officer Paul Gurney said.

“Attempting to break two Guinness World Records in such a unique environment captures the spirit of adventure and resilience, which BecomingX is all about.

“At the same time, it highlights the innovation, safety and transformation of the modern mining industry.”

ICMM chief executive Rohitesh Dhawan said being able to run a full marathon in a working underground mine highlights how far the industry has come in terms of health, safety and technological innovation.

“Welcoming participants from around the world to test their stamina and resilience in this unique environment is an amazing opportunity to showcase what modern, responsible mining looks like,” he said.

“I can’t wait to join my fellow runners to make history and support two brilliant charities helping people and animals around the world.”

Adding a digital twist, British Minecraft creator Seapeekay will livestream from underground, bringing the virtual world of mining to life for his 600,000 followers.

The marathon kicks off October 25, marking a new chapter in both mining and endurance sport.