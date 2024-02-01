World-first technology produces graphite in WA

Image: Martin Piechotta/stock.adobe.com

Hazer has used its methane pyrolysis technology to produce clean hydrogen and graphite in a world-first.

The technology was used at Hazer’s commercial demonstration plant (CDP) in Western Australia, with operations at the site now expected to ramp up through the first half of 2024.

According to CSIRO, the technology uses methane as a feedstock which gets converted into hydrogen and synthetic graphite. It does this through the use of an iron ore process catalyst.

The technology has been in development since May 2019, when Hazer announced it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Water Corporation to collaborate on the CDP.

Hazer chief executive officer and managing director Glenn Corrie said the success was a landmark achievement for the company.

“As the team strive towards extended continuous operation of the plant in 2024, we are excited to build on this momentum for the next scale-up of the technology with our global partners in key markets, including North America, Europe and Asia,” he said.

“The CDP is the culmination of over 10 years of leading-edge research, development and engineering innovation and is a testament to the Hazer team’s dedication, courage and resilience in reaching this milestone.

“This is an important juncture for Hazer commercialisation strategy.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.