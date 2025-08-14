World-class skills on show in Brisbane

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show attracted more than 35,000 attendees. Image: WorldSkills

Australia’s next generation of tradespeople showcased their expertise at the recent WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show.

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show in Brisbane brought together over 600 competitors from every state and territory, competing in more than 60 categories.

Held from June 12–14 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, over 35,000 visitors attended the event, drawing interest from students, educators, employers, and members of the public.

Various disciplines were represented, including mechatronics, additive manufacturing, construction steel work, electrical installation and Industry 4.0.

The Additive Manufacturing Competition saw competitors ply their trade at one of the fastest-growing branches of modern engineering, one that is revolutionising the way parts are designed and built.

The event tested creativity, technical knowledge and problem-solving ability as competitors used cutting-edge technologies to design lighter, stronger parts – ideal for harsh mining conditions and equipment maintenance.

The Industry 4.0 Competition required participants to integrate artificial intelligence, sensor technology, and machine-to-machine communication, creating innovations that could support automation and intelligent data systems in mining operations.

The Construction Steel Work Competition was fought just as strongly, with competitors tackling many mining-related tasks such as welding, erecting steel structures, operating heavy lifting equipment, and assembling major infrastructure components.

“This has been one of the biggest and best National Championships in our history – a true celebration of what’s possible when young people, educators, government, and industry come together to back skills,” WorldSkills Australia chief executive officer Trevor Schwenke said.

“Brisbane was an incredible host and it was fantastic to walk the floor and witness the outstanding level of competition, as the nation’s best young skills talent gave it their all.”

New South Wales emerged as the leading state in this year’s competition, finishing with 18 gold, 18 silver, 23 bronze medals, and 37 Certificates of Excellence.

Victoria followed closely with 19 gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze, along with 26 Certificates of Excellence, while Queensland achieved 10 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze, and 22 Certificates of Excellence. Western Australia also had strong contributions, with nine gold, eight silver, six bronze, and 16 Certificates of Excellence.

Several awards were also presented in recognition of individual and regional achievement. Emerging Victorian jeweller Lily-Grace Toohill was named Best of Nation, recognised as the top-performing competitor across all skill categories.

International collaboration was a feature of this year’s event, with more than 60 Asia-Pacific delegates attending as part of a TAFE Queensland-led knowledge exchange. Competitors from China and Timor-Leste participated as international guests, further highlighting the program’s growing regional links.

Those who excelled in WorldSkills-recognised international categories may now have the opportunity to be selected to represent Australia as part of the Skillaroos, representing the nation at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

WorldSkills is a global movement promoting vocational education and excellence through skills competitions and development programs. In Australia, the social enterprise supports young apprentices, students and trainees across a wide range of industries – from construction and manufacturing to health, IT, and creative arts.

WorldSkills plays a vital role in elevating skills essential to the mining sector, such as heavy vehicle mechanics, electrical installation, engineering fabrication, and automation, with many of these trades represented at the 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show.

Through competitions and training pathways, WorldSkills connects young professionals with industry standards and emerging technologies, helping ensure a pipeline of talent to inspire Australia’s future workforce.