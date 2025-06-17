‘World-class’ silica asset earns major project status

Image: Diatreme Resources

Diatreme Resources, Australia’s largest silica sands miner, has secured ‘major project status’ for its Northern silica project (NSP) near the Port of Cape Flattery, Queensland.

Major project status recognises economically significant projects to Australia and enables strategically significant projects to obtain extra support and coordinated approvals.

It also recognises the project’s alignment with the Federal Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy and National Battery Strategy.

Diatreme’s NSP is the first project in Queensland to receive the designation, cementing its significance as a world-class, high-purity silica resource in Australia.

The status will allow NSP to receive direct support from the Major Projects Facilitation Agency, which includes the coordination and facilitation of Federal Government approvals related to areas such as the environment, biosecurity and foreign investment.

Diatreme chief executive officer Neil McIntyre welcomed the major project status designation, acknowledging it as recognition of NSP’s strategic importance.

“The major project status designation will assist us as we progress the NSP through the final permitting and development phases as we enter offtake negotiations and embark on assembling project financing together with our joint venture partner, global materials solutions provider Sibelco Asia Pacific,” McIntyre said.

“Creating a viable economic project that has clear community support and regional benefits while delivering strong returns for our shareholders has always been our goal and we are delighted by this Federal Government support at this key stage in the NSP’s development.”

Diatreme is organising an environmental impact statement (EIS) to submit under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 to gain approval for NSP as a ‘controlled action’.

NSP’s EIS studies are in the final stages, with the draft being prepared by Diatreme in accordance with the final terms of reference.

NSP is projected to mine silica sand at an initial rate of 3.75 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) during Phase 1 operations for the first two years, with potential to expand during Phase 2 to 6.25Mtpa over the remaining 23-year mine life.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.