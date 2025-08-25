Workday to acquire AI hiring specialist paradox

Image: Workday

Workday has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Paradox, an AI-driven hiring platform that is reshaping how companies recruit and onboard frontline workers.

The deal announced on August 21, 2025, will integrate Paradox’s conversational AI agent into Workday’s platform, creating what the company describes as an AI-powered talent acquisition suite for every worker and every type of work.

Mining companies and contractors face persistent challenges in filling high-volume roles quickly and efficiently, from equipment operators to on-site contractors.

Paradox’s technology is designed to tackle exactly that problem. Its AI assistant provides instant candidate responses, interview scheduling, and 24/7 support, reducing hiring times from weeks to just days.

The company has already powered more than 189 million AI-assisted conversations globally, with customer results showing conversion rates above 70 per cent and time-to-hire as low as three and a half days.

“Hiring is one of the most critical moments in the employee experience, yet too often it’s slowed down by outdated processes and disconnected tools,” Workday product & technology president Gerrit Kazmaiersaid said.

“By bringing Paradox’s candidate experience AI agent into Workday, we’re giving organizations a smarter, faster, and more engaging way to connect with candidates.

“Together, we’ll help our customers move from transactional recruiting to transformative hiring that helps deliver talent, in less time, and with a better experience for everyone.”

Paradox CEO Adam Godson said the partnership would help extend the reach of its AI platform.

“From day one, our mission has been to help our customers’ recruiting and hiring teams spend more time with people and less time with software,” he said.

“Workday’s global reach and comprehensive platform provide the perfect runway for us to accelerate our mission, bringing our proven conversational AI to a much bigger audience and helping more companies around the world transform their hiring processes.”

Industry analyst Josh Bersin said the deal cements Workday’s position in frontline hiring and as a leader in high-volume, front-line hiring, which covers 70 per cent of the jobs in the world, and also brings a pioneering AI product team into the company.

For mining operators under pressure to secure skilled and semi-skilled workers in remote regions, AI-enabled hiring tools like Paradox could streamline recruitment, boost candidate conversion rates and reduce costly downtime caused by labour shortages.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of Workday’s 2026 fiscal year, ending October 31, 2025, pending regulatory approvals.