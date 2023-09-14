Work at Peak Downs suspended

Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ) has suspended operations at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance’s (BMA) Peak Downs coal mine after two trucking incidents.

The two incidents saw trucks slide uncontrolled for more than 100m during a night shift on the weekend of September 9.

One truck slid for 101m, while the second slid for 177m.

While no injuries were reported, RSHQ recommended that parts of the mine operations be suspended after it found that the truck operators had less than six months experience.

In a statement obtained by the ABC, BMA said it is currently completing safety checks at the site.

“We are working with RSHQ and truck operations will recommence once we have completed all safety checks,” BMA said in the statement. “Other operations are continuing as normal.”

Dragline work and light vehicle use have not been suspended at the mine.

The Peak Downs mine is located 31km south east of Moranbah in the Bowen Basin, and has been in operation since 1972.

The mine is one of nine coal mines in the Basin and is one of Australia’s biggest coal mines by recoverable coal reserves. It extends more than 300m below the surface.