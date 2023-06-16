Woongal Environmental Services, a partner of Bravus Mining and Resources, has been named a finalist in the Exceptional Indigenous Business category at this years’ QRC Indigenous Awards.
The business has been recognised for its environmental work at Bravus’s Carmichael mine in Queensland, where it has conducted extensive water, land and nature monitoring and management for over three years.
It also supports industry-leading groundwater monitoring and research into the native Black-throated Finch.
“Woongal conducts monitoring and reporting on the environment across our pastoral lease and 33,000- hectare conservation zone, which is one of the largest privately managed conservation areas in Queensland,” Bravus chief operating officer Mick Crowe said.
“The work the team are doing has improved these ecosystems through effective weed management, cultural burning practices, and better livestock grazing practices.”
Bravus is committed to working with Traditional Owners and First Nations communities and engaged Woongal for monitoring and surveying across the mining lease and in the Doongmabulla Springs Complex area.
Since then, Woongal has expanded its services to include fauna spotting and catching, erosion and sedimentation control, weed and pest management, fencing, research into groundwater-dependent ecosystems, and road and track maintenance.
“This partnership (with Bravus) is not only providing jobs and opportunities, it’s building that connection to Country for our staff and growing the knowledge of traditional land-management practices,” Woongal general manager Michael Bragg said.
Bravus Mining and Resources works with the Clermont-Belyando (formerly Wangan and Jagalingou) People, Jangga People, Birriah People, and Juru People under the guidance of individual Indigenous Land Use Agreements and Cultural Heritage Management Plans so that the rights, history, future intentions, and requests of local First Nations people are respected.
The winners of the QRC Indigenous Awards will be announced in a gala ceremony at the W Hotel in Brisbane on Tuesday June 20.