“The work the team are doing has improved these ecosystems through effective weed management, cultural burning practices, and better livestock grazing practices.”

Bravus is committed to working with Traditional Owners and First Nations communities and engaged Woongal for monitoring and surveying across the mining lease and in the Doongmabulla Springs Complex area.

Since then, Woongal has expanded its services to include fauna spotting and catching, erosion and sedimentation control, weed and pest management, fencing, research into groundwater-dependent ecosystems, and road and track maintenance.

“This partnership (with Bravus) is not only providing jobs and opportunities, it’s building that connection to Country for our staff and growing the knowledge of traditional land-management practices,” Woongal general manager Michael Bragg said.