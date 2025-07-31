Women winning across industry

The Women in Industry Awards celebrated women making a difference across various industries. Image: Prime Creative Media

The annual Women in Industry Awards spotlight remarkable women making a lasting impact across Australia’s industrial sectors.

The Women in Industry Awards remain the night of nights for celebrating women making a difference across industrial sectors. Now in their 11th year, the awards spotlight outstanding women driving change and creating new possibilities for future generations by breaking down barriers in multiple industries.

Held in Melbourne, the 2025 Women in Industry Awards celebrated nominees and winners across several categories. Australian Mining is proud to celebrate the hard work and dedication of so many exceptional women.

Woman of the Year and Business Development Success of the Year Awards

Winner: Tammy O’Connor

A proud Nyiyaparli Palyku woman from the Pilbara region of Western Australia, O’Connor established KingKira in early 2014 to drive innovation across the resources sector and empower local Aboriginal communities.

Named after O’Connor’s daughters Kingston and Shakira, KingKira delivers industrial services, equipment hire, people solutions, maintenance and booms.

O’Connor strives to create meaningful long-term change by building a legacy of opportunity for Indigenous people while championing safety and environmental responsibility across industry.

The Business Development Success of the Year award recognises someone who has created new growth opportunities, allowing their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue. And O’Connor has done just that with KingKira.

“We went from a self-funded, small business (and) our revenue today is up to about $80 million,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor also took out the Woman of the Year Award, cementing her position as an industry trailblazer.

“I think (women) do things differently, and it shows,” O’Connor said. “Growing up, my mum and grandmother didn’t work.

“With my kids seeing other girls and women in leadership, they can see that we can do more than the things we’re told we should be doing.”

The Woman of the Year category was proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan.

Excellence in Mining Award

Winner: Becky May Felstead

A wellness facilitator and program coordinator with Strong Minds Strong Mines, Becky May Felstead first became active in the mining sector in 2019, working to build safer and more supportive workplaces.

Over the past year, she visited more than 45 mine sites and spoke to over 20,000 workers, making tough topics easier to discuss and promoting open and honest conversations.

Felstead is passionate about improving mental health, preventing suicide, and creating respectful and inclusive workplaces. Delivering in excess of 300 talks to site crews and C-suite executives, she provides tools for people to look after themselves and each other.

Felstead is also the host of The Resource Podcast, which discusses workplace bullying and harassment and how organisations can create a safer working environment for all.

Using her own life experiences and years of advocacy, Felstead is challenging stigmas, building human connections, and bringing real change.

Industry Advocacy Award

Winner: Eileen Breen

Eileen Breen believes waste does not represent an end point for industry, but rather an opportunity.

President of the Waste and Recycling Industry Association NT, Breen led the successful proposal for the first Maritime Resource Recovery Hub in the Northern Territory. Currently in development, the facility will aim to deliver sustainable, circular solutions for end-of-life marine infrastructure.

Breen is also the co-founder of NTEX, which delivers sustainable solutions that not only meet industry and regulatory standards but contribute to the circular economy by repurposing and recovering valuable materials.

“We’ve worked really hard over the years to turn the construction and demolition industry on its head, transforming trash into treasure and waste into wealth,” Breen said.

“Now we’re challenging and supporting others in the Northern Territory and beyond to put a value on waste through circular economy opportunities.”

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Jennifer Clements

At just 26, Jennifer Clements is an emerging leader in safety, quality, environmental, and information security consulting.

Serving as Consultex director since early 2023, Clements has swiftly built a reputation for delivering tailored, high-impact compliance solutions across construction, municipal and tech industries.

She has championed several initiatives that delivered measurable impact across safety, compliance and cultural change.

One of Clements’ key achievements was the integration of ISO 27001 cybersecurity compliance into Consultex’s core services, enabling clients in construction and software to manage data risk in line with global standards.

This initiative directly supported multiple clients in achieving ISO certification, with one reporting a 70 per cent reduction in quality non-conformances.

Combining technical expertise with genuine client care, Clements is committed to raising industry standards through mentorship, practical innovation and a persistent drive for improvement.

This category was proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco Australia.

Safety Advocacy Award

Winner: Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh has been instrumental in shaping Ego Pharmaceuticals’ health and safety culture for over a decade.

As Ego’s OH&S (occupational health and safety) manager, Singh fosters a strong safety-focused environment across the company’s Australian operations. Over the past two years, Singh has prioritised mental health and workplace wellbeing through various initiatives.

Singh played a vital role in establishing Ego’s inaugural mental health committee and spearheading key mental health projects, including Ego’s mental health management plan at a seminar presented to the company’s 700 staff members.

Utilising a proactive approach, Singh ensures workplace challenges are identified and addressed effectively while advocating for employee wellbeing and operational excellence.

“I’m very lucky to be working for a very progressive company such as Ego Pharmaceuticals, where I started my health and safety journey,” Singh said.

“I’d also like to thank my incredible team. You’ve challenged me and lifted me up, every one of you. I’m truly grateful to celebrate this award with you.”

This category was proudly sponsored by PACCAR Australia.

Excellence in Manufacturing

Winner: Naomi Elliott

As Concert Labs’ general manager, Naomi Elliott is known for her bold contributions to innovation, sustainability and uplifting women in industry.

Elliott co-designed and co-delivered the Advancing Women in Manufacturing Leadership Program, supporting over 100 women and mentoring 15 through a dedicated leadership stream.

“This recognition reflects the work of my incredible team at Concert Labs, a family-owned and operated, women-led cosmetic manufacturing company based on the Sunshine Coast,” Elliott said.

“For over 27 years, we’ve helped brands bring their ideas to life through quality, purpose-driven Australian manufacturing.

“With the launch of our new company Suncoast Biochem, we’ve taken the vision even further, combining sustainability and science to transform agricultural by products into high-performance ingredients through circular innovation.”

Elliott believes manufacturing is not just about processes, but about a culture in which women can lead confidently, innovation is values-led, and success includes impact.

“I’ve seen a powerful ripple effect that happens when women are supported, visible and generally empowered to lead,” she said.

Excellence in Engineering

Winner: Stacey Daniel

Stacey Daniel serves several roles in an engineering capacity, including non-executive director, entrepreneur, consultant, speaker, educator, advocate and chartered assessor.

She inspires, empowers and motivates engineers across all stages about leadership, innovation, careers, professional standards and skills.

Daniel has further applied her thinking, judgement and expertise to non-engineering spaces to help build sustainable businesses.

“The engineering profession is a really special one,” she said. “It underpins the lifestyle we have, the way we live and especially all of industry.”

Daniel also educates those outside of the industry about the value of engineers in business, particularly as decision-makers on boards and committees.

“It’s really important we have people with technical skills around the table, adding to decision-making,” she said.

“It’s not just about the lawyers (or) the accountants. Yes, the financials and compliance are important, but the diversity of human resources and marketing are important as we move forward making good, sustainable decisions in the future.”

Excellence in Construction

Winner: Isolde Piet

Isolde Piet has been breaking new ground for women in the construction industry ever since she became the world’s first female tunnel boring machine (TBM) pilot more than 20 years ago.

As Suburban Connect construction manager – tunnels, Piet is leading the world’s first all-women TBM crew, one of the eight crews that will dig the 16km twin tunnels on Suburban Rail Loop East’s southern section between Cheltenham and Glen Waverley in Melbourne.

After an expression of interest was launched last year, the all-women TBM crew has attracted almost 900 applicants, including more than 100 without any previous construction experience.

Acting as a technical adviser throughout this recruitment process, Piet is leading efforts to help the project meet its commitment to support women without construction experience to embark on careers in the sector.

She will oversee a comprehensive training program for the all-women TBM crew members, helping to ensure they are ready to start tunnelling together in 2027.

“I’m really proud of what I do,” Piet said.

“One of the initiatives we currently have – the all-female TBM crew – is about providing a platform to be part of this industry, even if you don’t have any experience, to experience what it’s like to be on the ground, building a tunnel, being part of this wonderful industry, (and) contributing to society.”

Excellence in Transport

Winner: Kirryn Crossman

Having been with SMEC for more than 14 years, Kirryn Crossman is a transport engineer who goes above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian transport industry.

Currently SMEC’s manager – roads and highways on the Gold Coast, Crossman leads multi-disciplinary teams in delivering complex infrastructure projects, focusing on technical excellence and sustainability.

With a career spanning road upgrades, urban development and stormwater drainage, Crossman ensures projects are delivered through strong leadership and integration of design and constructability considerations.

For example, her leadership on the Pacific Motorway Varsity Lakes–Tugun upgrade contributed to Queensland’s first ‘leading’ infrastructure sustainability design rating for a road project.

This rating, achieved in collaboration with delivery partners, reflects Crossman’s deep commitment to embedding sustainability principles in community-focused transport systems design and delivery.

This category was proudly sponsored by Kenter Logistics.

Excellence in Energy

Winner: Suzanne Shipp

As APA Group’s general manager of operations and maintenance, Suzanne Shipp manages a $26 billion portfolio comprising diverse energy assets directly supporting Australia’s sovereign capability.

Shipp leads a team of close to 550 professionals spanning disciplines such as electrical, instrumentation, mechanical, pipeline, rotating, welding, high voltage, and land management.

She has established pathways for women in energy by sponsoring APA’s apprenticeship program, which achieved more than 50 per cent female diversity in 2025.

Shipp serves as an ambassador for women in trades, regularly visiting regional schools and sites to connect with and support women in remote areas. She also develops structured mentoring programs within operations teams, focusing on female trades and engineers in operational roles.

“My journey to this moment came from humble beginnings, joining the army as a 16-year-old apprentice,” Shipp said when accepting her award.

“The experience taught me discipline, resilience and that determination can overcome any challenges, and you can achieve what you set out to.

“Once upon a time, I would have been the only woman standing here. I’m so proud today to be standing around a group of inspirational, amazing and highly talented and capable women. We bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions, and that’s what our industry needs to solve the complex problems.

“Together, we aren’t just building infrastructure, but a better Australia for everyone.”

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.