Wolfram Camp revitalisation gets the greenlight

Tungsten. Image: Björn Wylezich/stock.adobe.com

EQ Resources has been granted an exploration permit for minerals (EPM) by the Queensland Government for the Wolfram Camp tungsten mine.

The Wolfram Camp tungsten mine is located about 21km northwest of Dimbulah and 60km south of EQ’s Mount Carbine tungsten mine. Wolfram Camp was abandoned in 2018, but EQ hopes to revitalise the mine as it was a major source of critical minerals such as tungsten and bismuth.

The company acquired its first EPM for Wolfram Camp in July 2023, which covered a 477 square kilometre (km²) area.

Now, EQ has locked in another EPM that covers another 480km². The permit allows EQ to begin drilling, geological mapping, and soil and rock sampling.

“As we did with the Mount Carbine mine, we are committed to engaging closely with all local communities around Wolfram Camp to create shared prosperity and opportunities,” EQ Resources chief executive officer Kevin MacNeill said.

“This includes generating new employment avenues, contributing to the local economy, and promoting responsible environmental stewardship in alignment with EQR’s core values.”

Considered a critical mineral in Australia, tungsten is a commodity essential to low-emission technology, the economy and national security. For example, it’s vital in various battery technologies and energy storage systems.

“Having successfully navigated the permitting process, we are excited to get boots on the ground,” MacNeill said.

“Our team of experienced professionals will apply modern exploration techniques and state-of-the-art technologies to maximise Wolfram Camp and the surrounding site’s potential while minimising its environmental footprint.”

The re-commercialisation of former mines is a key part of the Queensland Government’s Queensland Critical Minerals Strategy, originally released in June 2023.

“The approval of this exploration permit is a crucial step in our mission to transform Queensland’s former mines into productive, job creating assets,” Queensland Resources and Critical Minerals Minister Scott Stewart said. “EQ Resources has a proven track record in revitalising former mines.

“Revitalising Wolfram Camp will not only provide significant economic benefits but also ensures a steady supply of tungsten, critical for renewable energy technologies.

“This will not only create more good jobs for the region but helps us meet the challenge of leading the world towards a decarbonised future.”

