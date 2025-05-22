Winners announced at GRX25 Industry Leaders & Awards dinner

Image: Austmine

Australia’s most innovative and forward-thinking mining industry companies and individuals were celebrated last night at the GRX25 Industry Leaders & Awards dinner, held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Hosted by Austmine and AusIMM as part of the Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25), the evening recognised excellence across innovation, export, emerging talent, and leadership, highlighting those shaping the future of the resources sector.

Set against a backdrop of industry collaboration and innovation, the evening was a standout gathering of more than 800 sector leaders, government representatives, executives and professionals.

Guests reconnected with peers, celebrated collective achievements, and reflected on the role of Australian innovation in shaping a more competitive, sustainable and future-ready resources industry.

2025 Industry Leaders Award winners

Craig Senger Excellence in Export Award (Supported by Austrade)

Winner: Austin Engineering

From its Perth headquarters, Austin Engineering has firmly established itself as a global force in mining equipment, with manufacturing capabilities spanning four continents and strategically positioned to serve major mining regions worldwide. Their international sales trajectory has been extraordinary, sustaining year on year increases since 2020. The company’s signature products reflect superior Australian design expertise, with customised solutions that are readily accepted in diverse markets. Finalists: Control Systems Technology, Duratray International, SafeGauge, VERIDAPT

Outstanding Innovative METS Company (Sponsored by Coal Australia)

Winner: BluVein

BluVein’s dynamic charging system represents a true paradigm shift in mining electrification, a solution that can make battery-electric heavy haulage viable without compromising productivity. Their patented technology delivers unparalleled advantages, allowing trucks to operate with smaller batteries and increased payload capacity while reducing both capital expenditure by 69 per cent and operational costs by 43 per cent compared to traditional methods. Finalists: 3ME Technology, Razor Labs, Robotic Systems, SAPHI, Pitcrew.AI

Exceptional Innovation in Mining Award (Sponsored by Sandvik)

Winner: Roy Hill

Rail track inspection traditionally requires intensive manual assessment with safety risks and potential for error. Roy Hill’s TrackDefectX, is an innovative AI system that automatically detects rolling contact fatigue and other critical rail defects. Through collaborative development across digital innovation and engineering teams, Roy Hill has built a solution that significantly extends rail lifespan while reducing maintenance costs. TrackDefectX radically improves pit to port safety outcomes and is scalable and adaptable to rail systems worldwide. Finalist: BHP

Champion of Innovation Award (Sponsored by Emesent)

Winner: Dr John Russell MAusIMM, Founder & Executive Chair, Russell Mineral Equipment

Dr John Russell is a true champion of innovation who has revolutionised concentrator maintenance worldwide. He founded Russell Mineral Equipment based in Toowoomba QLD some 40 years ago and has built a world-leading company which operates in 64 countries, with 12 international Sales and Service Centres, employing more than 450 people worldwide.

There are more than 440 mine sites across the planet served by RME’s equipment and services, including more than 570 Russell Mill Relining Machines. John’s story is one of persistent innovation and enduring commitment to his employees, his customers and the planet.

He has been recognised through numerous industry awards and is a true trailblazer through his inspiration bold, visionary thinking.

Excellence in Resources by a New Professional (Presented by AusIMM)

New for 2025, this Award recognises an outstanding individual in the first five years of their career who has delivered an initiative, project or innovation that is making a meaningful and positive impact.

Winner: Thomas Taylor MAusIMM, Senior Metallurgist, Fortescue

Thomas has been recognised for his exceptional contribution to both the industry and broader resources community. His award-winning submission outlined a real organisational challenge that was resolved under his guidance through a range of innovative solutions. Additionally, Thomas has made a meaningful impact in his role as an AusIMM New Professionals Network Ambassador, helping to connect and inspire other emerging leaders and support their career growth.

Finalists: Oliver Mowbray AAusIMM, Samnang David Sea AAusIMM(NP), Eric O. Ansah

“The awards highlight the outstanding capability and ingenuity of Australia’s METS sector,” Austmine chief executive officer Christine Gibbs Stewart said.

“This year’s winners and finalists reflect the bold thinking, collaborative spirit and technological excellence that are driving the future of our industry.

“Congratulations to all who were recognised, your achievements are a testament to the strength and innovation of our sector.”

AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said this year’s finalists exemplify the talent and progressive leadership required to drive the sector forward.

“We are thrilled to present the inaugural ‘Excellence in Resources by a New Professional Award’ to Thomas Taylor in recognition of his contributions to our sector and community. On behalf of AusIMM, we extend our congratulations to all finalists and celebrate the achievements of all the award winners.”

The Industry Leaders & Awards Dinner capped off a remarkable day at GRX25, bringing the community together to recognise excellence, spark new conversations, and inspire the next wave of innovation. The awards will return at GRX26.