Wildcat Resources strikes back

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Wildcat Resources has revealed “exceptional” high-grade lithium drilling results from its Luke pegmatite deposit within the Tabba Tabba lithium project in Western Australia.

The Luke pegmatite was discovered by Wildcat in April when the lithium upstart was testing conceptual targets below the Leia deposit, which is one of seven significant pegmatite prospects within Tabba Tabba’s 3.2km-long field.

Since then, Wildcat has carried out the first phase of exploration to identify the maximum strike extent to the north of the discovery intercept.

This has resulted in the Luke deposit growing to more than 800m in strike length and more than 200m in dip extent.

Recent intercepts from the Luke pegmatite include:

43m at 1.4 per cent lithium oxide (Li 2 O) from 316m in hole TARC348D

O) from 316m in hole TARC348D 43.4m at 1.1 per cent Li2O from 412m in hole TARC348D

54.4m at 1.2 per cent Li2O from 267.9m in hole TADD030

25m at 1.2 per cent Li2O from 363.9m in hole TADD030.

Wildcat said the cumulative thicknesses at the Luke prospect are comparable to its Leia pegmatite.

“These latest broad mineralised zones at the Luke pegmatite are exceptional,” Wildcat managing director AJ Saverimutto said. “We are very excited, as the new results confirm the discovery has broad, high-grade zones sitting directly beneath our Leia pegmatite body.

“Luke has potential to have a significant positive impact on the overall system. We have four rigs on-site, aggressively drilling new targets at Tabba Tabba. The Luke discovery is testament to the quality of our geological team and their target generation.”

Since July 2023, more than 90,000m has been drilled at Tabba Tabba.

