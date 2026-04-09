Wildcat grows Bolt Cutter as drilling extends lithium system

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Wildcat Resources has extended the footprint of its Bolt Cutter Central lithium discovery in Western Australia’s Pilbara, with new drilling confirming mineralisation continues along strike and remains open.

The company reported a ~300m northerly extension of interpreted spodumene mineralisation following recent diamond drilling, further highlighting the scale of the emerging system. Bolt Cutter Central now extends more than 2.3km to the northwest and up to 800m to the northeast.

The latest drilling builds on earlier results from the project, where Wildcat identified the “Harry” and “Hermione” pegmatite swarms, now understood to form part of a single, large and continuous lithium system rather than separate bodies.

Drilling between these zones has previously demonstrated strong continuity, with widespread spodumene mineralisation and high-grade intercepts supporting the interpretation of a stacked pegmatite system open in multiple directions.

The most recent program comprised three diamond holes, each intersecting visual spodumene, with assays pending over the coming weeks.

Wildcat also reported encouraging results from a metallurgical drilling program, with spodumene intersected in all holes. Standout intercepts included 9.4m at 1.3 per cent lithium oxide (Li₂O) and 8.1m at 1.2 per cent Li₂O, alongside multiple intercepts above 1 per cent Li₂O.

Located around 10km west of the company’s Tabba Tabba project, Bolt Cutter Central is emerging as a key part of a broader lithium hub strategy in the Pilbara, where proximity to existing operations and infrastructure supports development potential.

Wildcat is preparing to ramp up exploration, with reverse circulation drilling set to begin shortly to extend the discovery and support future resource modelling. First-pass exploration is also underway on a nearby tenement.

In parallel, the company is progressing metallurgical testwork and environmental studies, with plans to lodge a mining lease application as exploration advances.

Wildcat reported a cash position of $48.5 million at December 31, 2025, supporting ongoing drilling and development activities.

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