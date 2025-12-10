Wildcat expands Bolt Cutter Central lithium discovery

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Wildcat Resources’ Bolt Cutter Central discovery continues to gather momentum, with new drilling extending the scale of the system and confirming the project as one of the more promising early-stage lithium finds emerging in the Pilbara.

The company has now traced mineralisation across more than 1.4 kilometres in a north-westerly trend and up to 800 metres to the north-east, with the stacked pegmatite system remaining open in nearly all directions.

The discovery lies roughly 10 kilometres west of Wildcat’s Tabba Tabba lithium–tantalum project, positioning the junior explorer to advance two significant lithium assets in parallel.

Recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling returned several standout intercepts, including 9 metres at 1.84 per cent lithium oxide (Li2O) from 128 metres, and 9 metres at 1.68 per cent Li2O from 102 metres.

Other hits include 5 metres at 1.5 per cent Li2O from 82 metres and 7 metres at 1.03 per cent Li2O from 49 metres.

Out of the 20 drill holes released, 17 in the latest batch logged significant lithium mineralisation, with Wildcat saying it reinforces interpretations that Bolt Cutter Central hosts a broad, flat-lying, multi-layered pegmatite swarm.

The system appears to repeat at depth and along strike, with Wildcat noting that geological continuity remains strong across the area tested.

Drilling between the Harry and Hermione pegmatite swarms, the two zones that first flagged the project’s potential earlier this year, has now confirmed that both belong to the same, much larger pegmatite system.

A 1.6-kilometre drill line connecting the zones has returned significant intercepts in nearly every completed hole, with only three assays still pending.

This emerging structural link, Wildcat said, materially increases the scale potential of Bolt Cutter Central, particularly given the stacked geometry and the fact that the company has only completed wide-spaced reconnaissance drilling to date.

Looking at 2026, Wildcat expects assays for 14 remaining drill holes in January, which could push the interpreted footprint further in multiple directions.

The company will also launch a diamond drilling program next month, designed to rapidly expand the discovery’s scale, obtain fresh core for metallurgical test work, and tighten geological modelling of the stacked pegmatites.

For now, the focus remains on drilling out the discovery footprint and determining just how large the Bolt Cutter Central system may be.

