Wildcat delivers ‘outstanding results’ from Tabba Tabba

Image: Henri Koskinen/shutterstock.com

Wildcat Resources has advanced exploration at its Tabba Tabba lithium project in Western Australia by delivering results from phase two of the preliminary feasibility study (PFS).

The latest whole of ore flotation testwork has confirmed results consistent with phase one studies, demonstrating high recoveries and strong lithium concentrate grades.

Spodumene concentrate grading 5.60 per cent lithium oxide was produced from a 1.01 per cent lithium oxide composite ore feed, with an overall lithium recovery of 84.5 per cent.

Variability testwork on samples from the Leia pegmatite reinforced these findings, with a composite feed of 1.13 per cent lithium oxide yielding a 5.66 per cent lithium oxide concentrate with an 81.6 per cent recovery rate.

“Completion of the variability testwork program is a significant de-risking milestone for the Tabba Tabba lithium project,” Wildcat managing director AJ Saverimutto said.

“The consistency of the high recoveries and concentrate grades produced from a wide range of samples, across the various orebodies, provides confidence in the flowsheet that has been selected.”

A spodumene concentrate grading of 5.77 per cent lithium oxide produced a high-grade 1.58 per cent lithium oxide at Leia with an overall recovery of 83.5 per cent.

An increase in grind size to P80 180µm (micrometres) was also tested, reducing slimes losses and lowering operating costs.

Comminution testwork showed minimal variation in hardness across various orebodies, with 16.32 kilowatt-hours of energy consumed per tonne of material processed (kWhr/t) return for the master composite, while variability samples ranged from 15.86 to 17.55 kWhr/t.

Wildcat is now progressing definitive feasibility study (DFS) testwork, which will include scaled-up flotation testwork, ore sorting, and vendor testwork to further refine processing parameters.

The company has a strong cash balance of $63.6 million as of December 31 2024 and is well-funded to advance Tabba Tabba towards production.

“We are now moving ahead with testwork for the Tabba Tabba definitive feasibility study as we continue to de-risk the project and position it for development,” Saverimutto said.