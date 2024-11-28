Wildcat delivers Australia’s largest undeveloped lithium resource

Image: Henri Koskinen/shutterstock.com

Wildcat Resources has revealed the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Tabba Tabba lithium project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Tabba Tabba’s MRE stands at 74.1 million tonnes (Mt) at one per cent lithium oxide, with 94 per cent of the resource falling under the indicated category when using a 0.45 per cent lithium oxide cut-off grade.

This makes Tabba Tabba Australia’s largest undeveloped publicly reported hard rock spodumene resource.

The MRE was informed by approximately 114,835m of drilling, comprising 212 reverse circulation holes for 63,606m and 142 diamond drill holes for 51,229m, Wildcat has delivered since July 2023.

The first phase of exploration at Tabba Tabba focused on generating a first pass, high confidence maiden MRE constrained within 500m of the surface.

As a result, Wildcat defined a 3.5km long lithium–caesium–tantalum pegmatite field hosting at least six significant pegmatite bodies, which were named Leia, Luke, Chewy, Tabba Tabba, Han and The Hutt.

Wildcat will use the Tabba Tabba MRE to finalise its pre-feasibility study and report the project’s maiden ore reserve estimate.

“We have now confirmed Wildcat has the largest and the highest confidence undeveloped publicly reported lithium resource in Australia which was delivered in record time,” Wildcat managing director AJ Saverimutto said.

“With significant other advantages including granted mining leases, proximity to port, outcropping mineralisation, and excellent metallurgical recoveries we believe we are the best potential lithium developer globally.

“This is a significant milestone for Wildcat, and I would like to congratulate and thank our team who have done an incredible job of identifying, drilling and delivering the maiden resource.”

Looking ahead, Wildcat aims to complete a tailings storage facility geotechnical drill program, a metallurgical variability test work program, and a camp-scale fourier transform infrared study to generate a high-confidence geometallurgical model, all while continuing target generation and testing across its regional exploration tenements.

