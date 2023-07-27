Widgie South project continues success

Drilling program being carried out at Widgie Nickel. (Image: Widgie Nickel)

Widgie Nickel has undertaken drilling at its Widgie Townsite resource, which is central to its Widgie South project and a key component of the Mt Edwards project pipeline.

The company has carried out significant nickel mineralisation intercepts at the Widgie Townsite resource, which confirmed high-grade nickel discovery on the eastern limb of the Widgie Townsite syncline.

The Widgie Townsite resource is located within the Widgie South project, that is part of Widgie Nickel’s Mt Edwards project located 75km south of Kalgoorlie and 40km south west of Kambalda in Western Australia.

The significant nickel intercepts reported at Widgie Townsite include:

Eastern Limb MEDD069 29.0m 1.66 per cent nickel (Ni) from 79m, including 5.0m at 3.23 per cent Ni from 88m

Widgie Townsite MEDD061 30.85m at 1.59 per cent Ni from 435m, including 13.43m at 2.74 per cent Ni from 449.7m, and 3.36m at 3.27% Ni from 471.3m 23MERCD039 14.0m at 2.73 per cent Ni from 509m, including 11.03m at 3.19 per cent Ni from 511m 23MERCD038 1.04m at 5.49 per cent Ni from 479.6m

Eastern Transitional 23MERCD039 43.0m at 0.69 per cent Ni from 65m 23MERCD038 22.0m at 1.02 per cent Ni from 36m.

Widgie Nickel managing director Steve Norregaard said the extent of Widgie South’s resource growth potential is rising rapidly.

“Just a week after detailing high-grade results at both Gillett and the Gillett North target we have delivered another set of strong results at Widgie Townsite, which is our largest deposit,” Norregaard said.

“The scale and magnitude of the mineralisation will underpin our Widgie South development and in turn the company’s larger scale production aspirations at Mt Edwards. These results confirm the continuity of the high-grade mineralisation and have unveiled the potential for a new mineralised surface adding to the scale of the endowment.

“With drilling at the Widgie South area nearing an end, results from Widgie 3 are still to come, when we turn to resource reestimation with much higher confidence levels. A solid foundation from which we can fully evaluate the best possible execution strategy for our long-life nickel project.”