Widgie Nickel unlocks potential

Widgie South operations. (Image: Widgie Nickel)

Widgie Nickel has undertaken drilling at its Gillett resource, which is central to its Widgie South project and a key component of the Mt Edwards project pipeline.

Widgie South is part of Widgie Nickel’s Mt Edwards project located 75km south of Kalgoorlie and 40km south west of Kambalda in Western Australia.

The company has carried out significant nickel mineralisation intercepts outside of the current Gillett resource, which has confirmed the following results:

23MERCD057 extends Gillett mineralisation 270 metres (m) to the south of the current resource

23MEDD007 extends Gillett mineralisation 120m to the north of the current resource

23MERCD027 confirms high-grade core of the Gillett North target

Widgie South remains open to the north and south of the current resources.

The significant nickel intercepts reported at Gillett include:

infill 23MERCD004 12.0m at 1.97 per cent nickel (Ni) from 192m, including 7.90m at 2.55 per cent Ni from 194.1m

exploration 23MERCD057 7.00m at 1.14 per cent Ni from 295m and 23MEDD007 2.12m at 1.33 per cent Ni from 218m.

The significant nickel intercept reported at Gillett North include:

exploration 23MERCD027 13.2m at 1.68 per cent Ni from 278.88m, including 2.51m at 4.36 per cent Ni from 289.57m.

Widgie Nickel managing director Steve Norregaard said the results continue to demonstrate the extremely fertile nature of Widgie’s tenure.

“As we round off our infill and extensional drilling programs prior to resource re-estimation we continue to be impressed with the potential of Gillett and the Widgie South trend,” Norregaard said.

“These results demonstrate ample upside for resource growth and confirm the continuity of mineralisation within the current resource.

“We remain supremely confident of the significant value potential contained within our nickel resource, and with our Widgie South scoping study progressing well this great news only cements the foundation for that confidence.”