Widgie Nickel continues exploration success

A drilling program carried out exploration drilling north of the Faraday deposit unearthed a new lithium prospect. Image: Widgie Nickel.

Widgie Nickel has discovered a new lithium prospect and the definition of additional lithium mineralisation at depth at the Faraday lithium deposit.

The company carried out exploration drilling north of the Faraday lithium deposit that unearthed a new near surface lithium prospect that was named ‘Trainline’.

At the Faraday deposit, the exploration drill campaign was completing drilling 80 metres (m) by 80m step outs, down dip and to the north of the deposit. The west downdip also demonstrates that mineralisation continues.

The Faraday and Trainline deposits are central to Widgie’s Mt Edwards project, which is located 75 kilometres south of the major regional centre of Kalgoorlie and is 40 kilometres south west of Kambalda, in Western Australia.

The drill results indicate strong potential to increase lithium resources at the Mt Edwards project, such as the Trainline discovery results demonstrating:

23MERC118 2m at 0.86 per cent lithium oxide (Li2O) from 4m, 9m at 0.82 per cent Li2O from 17m, including 4m at 1.19 per cent Li2O from 22m

23MERC114 10m at 0.68 per cent Li2O from 43m, including 7m at 0.79 per cent Li2O from 43m

23MERC113 7m at 0.61 per cent Li2O from 30m, including 3m at 0.94 per cent Li2O from 30m

And the Faraday extension results showing:

23MERC129 1m at 0.89 per cent Li2O from 23m and 3m at 0.63 per cent Li2O from 92m

23MERC131 3m at 0.63 per cent Li2O from 99m, including 1m at 1.20 per cent Li2O from 100m and 4m at 0.47 per cent Li2O from 105m

23MERC132 2m at 0.55 per cent Li2O from 130m, 5m at 0.69 per cent Li2O from 137m, including 3m at 0.87 per cent Li2O from 137m

Widgie Nickel managing director Steve Norregaard said the results show the exceptional growth potential with wide spaced intercepts at Trainline and the expanding Faraday deposit.

“Our next steps will be to infill Trainline and the Faraday down dip extensions,” Norregaard said.

“Ongoing evaluation of offtake partnership options is nearing a logical conclusion, with interest levels high. The Faraday-Trainline lithium project has all the hallmarks of a very low-cost development able to be commercialised in the very near term.”