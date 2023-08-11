Widgie increases confidence in 132N deposit

Widgie Nickel has provided an update from the 132N deposit resource infill drilling program from the portable x-ray fluorescence (pXRF) readings carried out.

23MERCD112 was drilled as a part of the company’s 2023 resource definition drilling program at 132N. It returned pXRF readings of up to 26.5 per cent of nickel.

132N is located on mining lease M15/101, six kilometres north-west of the Widgiemooltha township. 132N forms part of the Mt Edwards project that is located 75km south of Kalgoorlie and 40km southwest of Kambalda in Western Australia.

Widgie Nickel managing director Steve Norregaard said the company is excited to share the initial pXRF results for 23MERCD112, following the company attracting great interest with the core sample displayed at its Diggers and Dealers booth.

“This hole drilled through the lower zone of the current 132N resource shape confirmed the presence of mineralisation with the width and tenor suggested by our preliminary pXRF readings giving us increased confidence that 132N will contribute to the company’s production plans at Widgie,” Norregaard said.

The 23MERCD112 laboratory assays are expected in September 2023.

The results announced from the 132N deposit drilling program follow the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) approving the commencement of mining operations at Widgie Nickel’s Faraday deposit, as well as the Faraday deposit achieving 81 per cent lithium recovery to a 6.3 per cent lithium oxide flotation concentrate.