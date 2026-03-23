Why structural testing is crucial for safety

Image: AMS

Structural testing is a crucial process for validating the integrity, safety, and durability of materials and finished structures.

Why structural testing?

Interface categorises structural testing as a sector in Test & Measurement. However, structural testing is widely used across industries, from energy and medical sectors to infrastructure and automotive. Structural testing provides valuable data for design optimization, compliance with standards, and preventing failures, ultimately leading to safer and more efficient products and structures.

Failing to measure structural limits accurately can result in catastrophic outcomes, including collapses, product recalls, and significant financial liability. In industries such as aerospace and infrastructure, even a small misjudgement in load distribution can be deadly. Precise force measurement with Interface sensors ensures that structures can withstand environmental, functional, or applied forces during use.

Beyond safety, structural testing is a critical driver of innovation and cost-efficiency. By using accurate load-cell data, engineers can optimize designs to use less or different materials without sacrificing strength. This is a known structural design process known as lightweighting.

It is a fact that industry data suggests that rigorous structural testing during the R&D phase can reduce material waste by 10-15 per cent and extend the predicted fatigue life of a component by up to 25 per cent. This accuracy forms the foundation of modern engineering, allowing for bolder designs that remain fundamentally safe.

As global infrastructure ages and new materials like carbon fibre composites become more common, the need for continuous structural health monitoring (SHM) has reached an all-time high. Interface’s sensors serve as a monitoring device for bridges, airframes, and skyscrapers, providing the data-driven insights needed to detect cracks or fatigue before they become visible to the naked eye. This proactive approach to structural integrity is the standard for Industry 5.0, where human safety and machine intelligence converge to protect public and industrial assets.

What is structural testing?

Structural testing is the rigorous scientific evaluation of how a physical entity reacts to external forces, moving engineering from theoretical models to proven reality. Interface’s diverse measurement sensors are the core technology enabling this validation by providing the high-resolution force, torque, and displacement data required for complex stress analysis. The Interface high-performance load cells, multi-axis sensors, and instrumentation are designed to capture microscopic changes in structural behaviour during both static and high-speed dynamic tests.

TIP: Review Interface Solutions for Structural Testing for more product highlights.

Interface’s LowProfile Load Cells, 3-Axis and 6-Axis Multi-Axis Sensors, Load Pins, and Tension Links are essential tools for modern structural test labs. These sensors allow engineers to measure forces from multiple directions simultaneously, providing a holistic view of how a structure twists, bends, and compresses under load. In aerospace applications, for example, our sensors are used to perform full-scale wing-bend tests, ensuring that airframes meet strict FAA and EASA certification standards.

By embedding these precision tools into test rigs and permanent installations, engineers gain certainty in their structural performance. Interface sensors ensure that core testing protocols, such as fatigue testing, ultimate strength testing, and vibration analysis, have the tools that provide quality measurements with repeatability. This capability allows engineers to diagnose potential failure points pre-emptively, ensuring that every structure, from a rocket test stand to a massive suspension bridge, is built to last.

For further information contact AMS Instrumentation & Calibration Pty Ltd on 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743, or visit www.ams-ic.com.au.