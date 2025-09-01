Why mine workers shouldn’t miss IMARC 2025

IMARC’s Mining Operators Series features practical, technical sessions tailored for operators, engineers, supervisors, and managers. Image: IMARC

From the pit to the plant, IMARC 2025 is opening its doors to mining’s frontline.

Returning to Sydney from October 21–23, the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) will once again bring the global mining industry together and, in 2025, open its doors wider than ever.

Billed as Australia’s largest and most international mining event, IMARC attracts more than 10,500 attendees from over 120 countries, including 500-plus exhibitors and more than 550 speakers across six conference streams.

Beyond the scale, IMARC’s ability to cover the entire mining value chain, from early-stage exploration through to production, processing and global trade, helps to set it apart.

IMARC event director for content and partnerships Sherene Asnasyous told Australian Mining the event is about significance and impact for every role in mining, including those based on-site.

“This year, IMARC is more accessible and relevant for miners at an operational level,” she said.

“We’ve expanded the free mining guest pass to welcome even more operators who play a vital role in keeping operations and plants running smoothly.”

Central to this is the launch of the Mining Operators Series, tailored specifically for operators, engineers, supervisors and managers.

The program features practical, technical sessions – for open-cut and underground mines – focused on boosting productivity, adopting new technologies and optimising operations.

Mineral processing will also take the spotlight, with opportunities to earn continuing professional development (CPD) points.

IMARC is a holistic experience, with guided exhibition tours, miners-only networking sessions and direct access to suppliers, innovators, and industry peers. The 2025 event will shine a spotlight on the technologies and ideas shaping the next decade of mining.

From automation, sensing and digital integration to decarbonisation strategies, the conference will present solutions that can be implemented back on-site immediately.

The exhibition floor will feature the industry’s biggest names, including FLSmidth (FLS), Sandvik and Epiroc, alongside fast-growing start-ups and research-led innovations.

IMARC’s Innovation and Investment Alley will be a dedicated zone that spotlights breakthrough technologies poised to transform the resources sector.

Innovators, start-ups, research teams and technology developers will each showcase a standout solution that drives cost reduction, productivity gains and sustainable outcomes. It will be a prime destination for investors, miners, venture capitalists, and industry leaders to discover breakthrough innovations with strong commercial potential.

Beyond the operator-focused content, IMARC remains a high-level forum for addressing industry-wide challenges.

The 2025 program will explore strategies for building resilient supply chains, managing costs, and forming alliances to meet the minerals demand driven by the energy transition, technology, transport and urban development.

Sessions will delve into finding, funding and fast-tracking mining projects; driving productivity and decarbonisation through collaboration, technology and innovation; mobilising the mining ecosystem for shared prosperity; and balancing operational excellence with cost efficiency.

Leading industry voices from the likes of BHP, Rio Tinto, Newmont, Vale, Pilbara Minerals, Idemitsu, South32, Huayou Cobalt and Sandstorm Gold Royalties will share insights alongside government representatives from around the globe.

And for those working on-site, the attraction is clear: free access, tailored content and exposure to the latest tools and practices that can improve safety, productivity and decision-making.

“If you’re working on-site, IMARC gives you access to ideas and tools that could genuinely improve how you do things back at work,” Asnasyous said.

“You can learn new skills, earn CPD points, meet industry colleagues, check out tech trends, and head back to site with fresh ideas the following week.”

With dedicated networking events, a program built around practical application, and the chance to meet suppliers and innovators face-to-face, IMARC offers a genuine opportunity for operators to influence the future direction of their sites.

With delegates from all corners of the globe, IMARC is one of Australia’s leading mining events for fostering strategic partnerships, enhancing industry collaboration, and advancing sustainability and investment credentials across the sector.

Whether it’s taking in a technical workshop, seeing a live equipment demonstration, or having a conversation that sparks a better way of working, IMARC 2025 is set to deliver value from day one.

IMARC 2025 takes place at ICC Sydney from October 21–23.

This feature appeared in the September edition of Australian Mining.