Why composite solutions are the future

Veyex composite rollers offer a modern alternative to traditional steel rollers. Image: Veyex

Used in rollers, wind and conveyor guards, composite materials are becoming viable alternatives to steel and aluminium.

In 2019, a maintenance task at a port operation took a dangerous turn when a 24mm threaded bar sheared off during a bucket pin removal, shooting through the front and rear windscreen of a forklift.

Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle at the time, but the incident stressed the risks of traditional maintenance practices.

Following the event, the port explored safer alternatives, trialling the replacement of carbon-manganese steel bushes with Veyex’s composite bushes in bucket pin assemblies.

The results were significant, with the composite bushes requiring significantly less force for removal, eliminating the need for hydraulic pulling equipment and reducing the risk of high-energy failures and the potential for fatal injury.

These composite bushes have now replaced all existing steel bushes across a fleet of bucket wheel reclaimers for one of the world’s largest iron ore miners.

This shift towards safer, lightweight materials is something Veyex, formerly known as Lorbrand Australia, has been pioneering for years.

Through its innovative composite solutions, Veyex is helping to redefine mining maintenance by improving safety, reducing weight, and minimising downtime.

Smarter, safer, lighter

Veyex’s composite rollers represent a breakthrough in bulk handling maintenance, providing a modern alternative to traditional steel rollers.

“Traditionally, steel rollers have been the way of the industry, but over the last 10 years, there’s been a transition to composite,” Veyex general manager David Massarotto told Australian Mining.

“There’s several drivers behind the change, weight being one. A composite roller will weigh anywhere from 30 to 60 per cent less than a steel roller.”

By reducing weight, these components decrease manual handling risks and physical strain on workers.

Veyex has taken this concept even further with its ultra-light rolls, specifically designed to keep iron ore components under 20kg, something not achievable with steel.

“Miners and exporters are always looking at ways they can put more tonnes on their conveyors,” Massarotto said. “So every kilogram we take off a balance machine means an added kilogram to their throughput.”

The company’s patented ultra-light rolls contain composite shafts that are 50 per cent lighter than steel.

Reducing maintenance costs

With downtime being one of mining’s most expensive challenges, Veyex’s composite rollers play a crucial role in preventing unscheduled stoppages.

Unlike steel rollers, which can seize and cause extensive conveyor belt damage, composite rollers fail in a way that allows operations to continue safely until scheduled maintenance.

“If a composite roller is to seize or fail, it won’t damage the conveyor belt in the way a steel roller would, allowing belt crews to plan a roll changeout or slot it into scheduled conveyor downtime rather than having to stop the conveyor immediately.” Massarotto said.

This design principle mirrors the approach taken with bucket wheel bushes, where replacing traditional materials with composite options has made maintenance tasks more predictable and safer.

Enhancing safety

Veyex has also developed composite wind guards, a solution that not only protects conveyor systems from environmental exposure but also enhances workplace safety.

While they were originally introduced to combat corrosion and weight issues, composite wind guards have unlocked additional benefits such as noise reduction.

“Noise pollution can be deadened with composite rollers because there isn’t the shell resonance that you get with steel or aluminium rollers,” Massarotto said. “Replace traditional steel wind guards with composite wind guards and you can further reduce conveyor resonance.”

This noise-dampening feature has made a significant difference for mine sites operating near residential areas, such as in the Hunter Valley or ports, where large conveyors run close to communities.

Setting the standard

As Veyex continues to push innovation under its new branding, the company remains committed to providing solutions that prioritise safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

From ultra-light rolls and bucket wheel bushes to composite wind and conveyor guarding, Veyex is ensuring mining operations across Australia are not only more productive but also prepared for the challenges of the future.

“This highlights the advantages of using composite componentry around conveyors,” Massarotto said. “They are safer, can drive down weight and noise, and enable operators to avoid costly unscheduled downtime.”

By leading a new era of composite componentry, Veyex is inspiring a safer and more efficient mining industry.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.