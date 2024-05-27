WHS boosted with new auditing tool

Image: agnormark/stock.adobe.com

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) has launched a new mine safety management auditing tool to help miners boost work health and safety (WHS).

Dubbed the ‘mine safety management system audit tool’ or ‘MSMS’, operators will be able to take a holistic approach to analysing their safety systems.

“AMEC, through Parabellum International, has developed a free audit tool to help members review their mine safety management system, as required under the 2022 WHS legislation,” AMEC chief executive Warren Pearce said.

“Following the transition date of 31 March 2024, all mining and exploration companies need to have created and implemented their MSMS.”

The auditing tool has become part of AMEC’s explorer reference pack, which was released in 2022.

The pack aims to provide a range of templates for risk assessment, mines risk register, health and safety policy, incident report form, job hazard analysis, mine emergency response plan, psychosocial incident investigation flowchart, sexual harassment checklist and policy, and daily site inspection forms.

“Having collaborated with AMEC in 2023 to develop the MSMS resources hub, it is exciting to partner once again in the development of the MSMS audit tool,” Parabellum International chief operating officer Jessica Keogh said.

“Working with Industry, this audit tool has been created to assist operators gauge their level of compliance and performance within the MSMS framework to promote a safe resources industry.”