Whitehaven delivers sustainability

Whitehaven Coal has released its 2023 sustainability report.

The report covers the coal mining company’s actions in the areas of climate change, delivering a safe, inclusive and rewarding workplace, responsible environmental stewardship, supporting communities, and conducting its businesses responsibly.

Operational highlights from the report includes the company achieving a 4.7 total recordable injury frequency rate – a notable improvement from 2022’s 5.4 TRIFR.

Whitehaven also improved female representation in its workforce. 17.3 per cent of its employees are now women, a two per cent increase from 2022 where its workforce was 15.3 per cent was women.

14.1 per cent of Whitehaven’s leadership positions are fulfilled by women, a 3.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation has also increased at the company. 10.5 per cent of the company’s workforce identify as Aboriginal and/or as a Torres Strait Islander.

Additionally, about 75 per cent of the company’s workforce is based in local communities surrounding its operations.

Environmentally speaking, Whitehaven recorded zero environmental enforcement actions, a decrease from 2022’s four. It also rehabilitated 107 hectares of land, and 35 per cent of water it used was recycled.

The company’s Scope 1 emissions equalled to 1.17 megatons (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) and its Scope 2 emissions were offset by about 100 per cent by purchasing carbon neutral electricity certified by Climate Active.

Whitehaven spent $357 million towards local regional suppliers, $14.4 million towards 16 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses, and $4.35 million in corporate community partnerships and donations.

It also spent $1.65 billion in taxes and royalties paid or payable for the 2023 financial year (FY23).

“In FY23, we delivered strong improvements and positive outcomes across our priority sustainability areas, and achieved a record financial result,” Whitehaven Coal chief executive officer Paul Flynn said.

“As a company, we view our performance holistically and aim to deliver lasting impacts through our full value chain.”