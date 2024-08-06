Whitehaven committed to local employment

Image: Steve Morfi/shutterstock.com

Whitehaven Coal’s commitment to local employment is delivering positive results, as the first of ten trainees at its Narrabri coal operations (NCO) coal handling and processing plant (CHPP) have secured a full-time position.

Sam Cameron, a 25-year-old Narrabri, NSW, native and former baker, was among the initial group of trainees who enrolled in the program in September 2022. After completing the program ahead of schedule, Cameron received a Certificate III in Resource Processing in June.

“The traineeship program was an incredible journey,” Cameron said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I jumped at the chance to learn new skills and set myself up for a long career in the mining industry.

“I’m a proud Narrabri local and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue living and working in the region.

“The support and guidance from the Narrabri CHPP team have been instrumental in my success so far, and I’m excited to continue my career here at NCO.”

The traineeship program was launched in early 2022, as NCO CHPP management recognised the challenges of a competitive labour market and chose to invest in developing a skilled local workforce.

Partnering with training provider Natik Solutions, Whitehaven designed a tailored two-year program to meet specific CHPP needs.

The program considers only local candidates, which is part of Whitehaven’s broader employment strategy of having 75 per cent of its NSW workforce residing near its operations.

Tim Andersen, a facilitator and trainer with over 30 years of coal processing experience, played a crucial role in the program’s success. Andersen recently presented Cameron with his certificate and a replica CAT D11T, marking a significant milestone in Cameron’s career.

“I would like to acknowledge how much care and effort Tim puts into the trainees,” NCO surface operations manager Ashley Howland said.

“He has nurtured and respected each trainee, fostering an environment of growth and development crucial to their success.

“The traineeship initiative has been a game-changer for us. It has allowed us to cultivate talent within our community and provide a pathway for locals to join a skilled and dedicated workforce.”

Howland said the two-year project is now delivering tangible results, not just for Whitehaven but for the local Narrabri community.

“It’s a great example of our industry investing in our people and our communities for the long term,” Howland said.

