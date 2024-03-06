Where autonomy meets efficiency

Image: CEA

The new HiLight BI+4 from Atlas Copco is an innovative and easy-to-use light tower that delivers energy-efficient light coverage helping to boost operational productivity, minimise environmental impact and meet stringent safety standards.

Featuring a state of-the-art surface mount device, LED lighting technology and lithium-phosphate batteries, the HiLight BI+4 provides excellent performance and efficiency enabling operators to utilise four modes, providing them maximum flexibility while reducing their carbon footprint and operating costs.

With an innovative, fully directional, LED lens, the Highlight BI+4 also maximises light coverage while reducing lighting waste. A single BI+4 tower can cover an area of up to 4,000m2 with an average of 20 luxes of brightness ensuring a brighter, safer and more productive site.

This product showcase appeared in the March 2024 issue of Australian Mining.