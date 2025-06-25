What’s next for Supagas?

Supagas managing director Erol Arican. Image: Supagas

Supagas is moving fast – modernising its fleet, expanding its footprint, and preparing for a lower-carbon future. Managing director Erol Arican shares what’s driving the next phase of growth.

With the new Japanese Financial Year newly underway, and the Australian fast approaching, it is natural at this time of year for businesses to take stock, reflect on recent performance, and renew their plans and strategic objectives.

For Supagas, this means doubling down on what matters most: understanding customers, tackling challenges head-on, and staying competitive in a fast-moving world.

Under the leadership of managing director Erol Arican – now in his fourth year at the helm and twelfth with the business – the company has navigated a period of strong national growth and bold regional expansion.

But as economic uncertainty builds in 2025, the priorities are clear: sharpen operations, stay cost-effective, and keep investing in people.

Growing in uncertain times

Asked about the key challenges facing the gas industry, the Supagas MD doesn’t hesitate: Market uncertainty, supply chain volatility, and regulatory pressure.

“Trade tensions, inflation, shipping delays, the rising cost of raw materials – all of these are impacting our sector,” Arican says. “We’re seeing customers pause large projects or delay investments, which can affect long-term demand. So, we’ve had to adapt.”

When the Victorian Government announced gas policy changes in 2023, many assumed it meant the end of all gas – including LPG. But LPG was never banned, and as Arican explains, it remains “a fully viable, flexible solution – especially where natural gas infrastructure is limited.”

With the Victorian Energy Minister now reaffirming gas as a “critical part” of the state’s future, the message is clear: gas is here to stay, and LPG has a key role to play.

For Supagas, that means zeroing in on productivity, cost control, and resilience – without sacrificing customer service.

“Our logistics need to be both cost-effective and dependable,” Arican says. “So, we’re focused on building systems that can do both.”

Still, amidst the volatility, there are new opportunities. Supagas is exploring new energy streams, expanding its CO₂ portfolio, and pursuing targeted acquisitions to strengthen its national footprint.

“Last year we acquired Kleenheat in WA, which gives us a springboard for regional expansion,” Arican says. “It’s about geographic coverage and product diversification – making sure we can offer our full range everywhere we operate.”

Sustainability and innovation

One of Supagas’s newest initiatives involves sustainability certification – beginning with its core LPG range.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to validate our baseline data and submit for certification,” Arican says. “Once complete, we’ll offer customers the option to ‘opt in’ to carbon-neutral LPG, similar to how green electricity programs work.”

Customers choosing the greener option would pay a small fee – used to purchase offsets – ensuring certified emissions reductions for their gas usage.

“It’s a simple, transparent model,” he explains. “And it gives environmentally conscious customers a way to reduce their impact without changing suppliers or infrastructure.”

Longer term, Arican is hopeful about the emergence of renewable LPG – a fuel derived from sustainable sources like waste-based SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) production.

“If we can get even a blended form of renewable LPG into the market, that’s a big step forward,” he says.

Operations and mindset

Supagas’s approach to growth is underpinned by internal investment. From digitising its safety systems to upgrading fleet and HR tools, the company continues to modernise with an eye to long-term resilience.

“We’re launching new systems to support our people and reinforce a culture that prioritises safety, reliability, and performance,” says Arican.

At the heart of this is the company’s long-standing “Yes We Can” ethos – a phrase often repeated but embedded in how Supagas operates.

“It’s how we approach challenges, how we serve customers, and how we work across teams,” Arican says. “And it applies to everyone we come in contact with – our staff, vendors, suppliers, and end-users.”

Vision for the future

Despite his operational focus, Arican is animated when talking about Supagas’s people – and the culture he’s working to foster. “I want my team to speak up and challenge ideas,” he says. “That’s how we grow and grow safely.”

Indeed, safety is at the foundation of everything: “‘Think, Live and Work Safe’ isn’t just a motto – it’s a mindset. Safety is built into everything we do, on site and beyond.”

With new internal systems and processes coming online, national acquisitions increasingly integrated, and an unwavering focus on customer service, Arican is confident Supagas is ready for the next chapter.

He’s also conscious of Supagas’s evolving identity as it scales nationally.

“We’ve grown a lot, but we still need to act with the urgency and flexibility of a smaller business,” Arican says. “That’s what customers value. That’s what keeps us competitive.”

Supagas’s Net Promoter Score – which measures customers’ willingness to recommend a brand to others – ranks above the national average, a result Arican says reflects “a strong service culture and pride in performance”.

“Anyone can deliver gas,” he says. “What makes the difference is how you deliver for the customer. We take extreme pride in our service, that’s where Supagas stands apart.”

To learn more about Supagas, click here.