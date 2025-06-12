What to expect from this year’s AIMEX conference

AIMEX 2025 will host a range of panels, covering topics such as copper, technology and sustainability. Image: Prime Creative Media

AIMEX’s free-to-attend conference will be the epicentre for industry leaders to discuss current and future mining trends and challenges.

As Australia’s longest-running mining event, Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) has a deep history of supporting the latest industry trends, innovation and developments by bringing leading local and international mining professionals under one roof.

This legacy is set to continue in 2025, with AIMEX now under Prime Creative Media’s ownership.

To take place at Adelaide Showground from September 23–25, AIMEX 2025 will comprise an expansive exhibition, curated networking opportunities such as the Australian Mining Prospect Awards, and a world-class conference.

Developed in partnership with Australian Mining, AIMEX’s free-to-attend conference will encompass industry insights, case studies and thought leaders speaking about current and future mining developments.

Taking place across two conference stages, the speaker program will showcase the very best of the Asia-Pacific resources sector. Topics on the agenda include:

Copper’s growing importance amidst the clean-energy transition

Green iron: South Australia’s emerging industry

Uranium’s future as a key material for green energy

A spotlight on emerging commodities

Renewable energy adoption in the mining industry

How automation is driving more efficient operations

Growing our future mining workforce

Understanding mining’s investment and geopolitical landscape

Australian Mining takes a closer look at what attendees can expect from the AIMEX 2025 conference.

Copper

Copper has a variety of end uses in a green economy.

From electricity distribution, electrical equipment and devices to wind turbines, solar panels and, of course, powering electric vehicles (EVs), copper’s importance in the global energy transition cannot be understated.

According to Geoscience Australia’s ‘Identified Mineral Resources 2024’ report, Australia holds the second largest amount of copper resources globally.

About two thirds of the country’s copper resources are in South Australia, making it a premier copper jurisdiction and the perfect destination to host copper-related discussions.

At AIMEX, speakers will be discussing the base metal’s growing importance amid the decarbonisation movement, why copper should become a critical mineral in Australia, and recent innovations in the global copper sector.

South Australia’s role in feeding the growing copper demand is also on the agenda.

Green iron

South Australia is helping reshape the world’s steel industry and its economic future by making steelmaking processes more sustainable.

The state’s iron ore resources currently comprise 94 per cent magnetite and six per cent hematite, meaning magnetite is key to create green iron and steel.

South Australia’s desire to establish an end-to-end supply chain for green iron will be at the forefront of AIMEX.

In October 2024, a new consortium was launched to accelerate South Australia’s green iron industry.

The consortium, Green Iron SA, looks towards producing sustainable, carbon-free iron by using magnetite and green hydrogen.

Green Iron SA comprises Magnetite Mines, construction and engineering company GHD, freight rail transport company Aurizon and Flinders Ports.

Green Iron SA is proposing a phased development pathway, enabling the necessary foundations to be put in place to ensure the creation of a green iron industry in the state is sustainable.

The consortium’s project starts with fast-tracking the development of Magnetite Mines’ Razorback iron ore project in South Australia to create a secure supply of high-purity magnetite.

The project then progresses to the production of direct reduction grade pellets and ultimately manufacturing and exporting direct reduced iron in the form of hot briquetted iron from the established industrial city of Port Pirie by the early 2030s.

South Australia’s green iron and steel strategy will also be discussed. The strategy aims to enhance the state’s comparative advantage, establish local green steel industry foundations, and ensure a sustainable, long-term industry and shared prosperity.

Uranium

A commodity rising in popularity in recent years is uranium, largely due to a global nuclear revival in jurisdictions looking to a future powered by less carbon-intensive gases.

A key fuel for nuclear energy, uranium is essential in providing baseload power supply.

Australia has long resisted getting on the nuclear bandwagon, despite holding 32 per cent of the world’s uranium resources, according to the ‘Australia’s Identified Mineral Resources 2024’ report.

The same report ranked Australia’s uranium production fourth globally, accounting for nine per cent of the world’s supply in 2023.

Australian uranium production rose in 2024 following the reopening of Boss Energy’s Honeymoon mine in South Australia.

Honeymoon – one of three uranium mines operating in Australia – is expected to boost Australia’s export values to $1.4 billion in the 2024–25 financial year (FY25), making South Australia an emerging uranium region.

At AIMEX, speakers will discuss the increasing adoption of nuclear globally and how Australian uranium can feed this demand.

Emerging commodities

South Australia is home to several up-and-coming commodities essential for the global energy transition, including graphite, zircon and zinc.

While there are currently no active Australian graphite mines, the country was ranked eighth globally for graphite resources in ‘Australia’s Identified Mineral Resources 2024’ report, meaning there is untapped potential.

Known for acting as anodes in lithium-ion batteries, graphite is essential for the manufacturing of EVs.

With a restriction on graphite exports introduced in China – the world’s top graphite exporter – in 2024, there has never been a better opportunity for Australia to capitalise on the critical mineral’s growth.

Zinc is also emerging as a key component of batteries due to its ability to be alloyed with other metals.

As the third most used non-ferrous metal after aluminium and copper, about half of zinc production is used for galvanising steel to protect it from rust, ensuring longevity.

A popular kind of mineral sands, zircon is also used in the steel industry, specifically to line furnaces.

Australia was the second largest producer of zircon in 2023, with 410,000 tonnes produced, proving the nation is a go-to zircon hotspot.

The role each of these commodities will play in creating a greener economy in Australia will form part of the conference program at AIMEX.

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.