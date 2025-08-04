What to expect from Copper to the World 2025

Technology will be at the heart of Copper to the World conversations. Image: Austmine

Copper to the World 2025 will provide a platform for the mining industry to connect, collaborate and explore the future of the vital mineral.

Australia’s first major copper discovery made by Charles Bagot and Francis Dutton in Kapunda in 1842 led to the country’s first commercially successful copper mine.

By the 1860s, South Australia, known as the ‘copper kingdom’, was home to some of the most significant copper mines in the world. Fast forward to 2025, and about two thirds of Australia’s copper resources are located in the state, making it an ideal location to spotlight this important commodity.

“With a world-class METS (mining equipment, technology and services) ecosystem, significant project activity, and strong technical and research expertise, South Australia is a natural gathering point for both local and international copper enthusiasts,” Austmine chief executive officer (CEO) Christine Gibbs Stewart told Australian Mining.

“(Copper to the World) began as a South Australian-focused event but is now evolving into an international forum that draws speakers and attendees from across Australia and around the world.”

Since its first iteration in 2015, Copper to the World has cemented itself as a leading copper-focused conference fostering real conversations among operators, METS companies, researchers and policymakers.

“Each year, we review industry trends and participant feedback to inform the program,” Gibbs Stewart said.

“Recent editions have highlighted a growing appetite for deeper discussion around practical innovation and technology adoption.

“For 2025, we’ve responded to this by placing a stronger focus on emerging technologies and the collaborations helping to drive real-world outcomes across the copper value chain.”

Despite being critical to the global energy transition, copper is facing a number of challenges in meeting demand sustainably and efficiently.

The theme for Copper to the World 2025, ‘The Copper Advantage: Powering the Future’, reflects the opportunity and responsibility that comes with enabling a low-carbon future.

“The advantage lies in copper’s unique properties and the potential to leverage those in creating a cleaner, smarter future,” Gibbs Stewart said.

“But powering the future also means transforming how we explore, mine, process and deliver copper, through innovation, collaboration and a strong focus on environmental and social outcomes.”

The Copper to the World 2025 program features targeted breakout streams exploring advanced exploration techniques, mine-to-mill optimisation, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, process automation, advanced water and tailings solutions, and emerging energy strategies.

“The program is structured to not only encourage the sharing of ideas but also the development of practical partnerships that help convert innovation into applied outcomes,” Gibbs Stewart said.

“The addition of the innovation hour live pitch session to accompany the tech-centred exhibition floor provides multiple opportunities for technology providers to directly engage with decision-makers.”

The conference program will also see industry leaders share insights into the latest innovations and implementation challenges.

“We’re pleased to have Anna Wiley, BHP asset president copper South Australia, opening the conference and sharing BHP’s perspective on South Australia’s growing role in the global copper market,” Gibbs Stewart said.

“We’ll also hear from Hillgrove Resources CEO Bob Fulker, South Australia’s latest copper producer, about the developments at the Kanmantoo copper mine.”

As Australia aims to become the world’s third-largest copper producer by 2030, Gibbs Stewart said innovation across every stage of the value chain is key.

“On the exploration side, advanced geophysics, orebody intelligence and AI-driven data analytics are helping companies identify deeper, more complex deposits with greater accuracy,” she said.

“In processing, we’re seeing rapid development in areas such as hydrometallurgy, advanced flotation, real-time process monitoring, and automated plant optimisation, all focused on improving recoveries from lower grade or more challenging orebodies.

“Ultimately, it’s the combination of these technologies, supported by strong collaboration between miners, METS companies, researchers and governments, that will allow Australia to sustainably grow copper production to meet rising global demand.”

Copper to the World 2025 will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre from August 26–27.

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.