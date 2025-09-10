What to expect from CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Image: CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Building on a 100-plus-year legacy, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 promises to be bigger and better than ever.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG has come a long way since its first iteration in 1909, growing to become the largest construction show in North America.

In 1996, CONEXPO (then known as the Road Show) combined with the Concrete and Aggregates Show (CON/AGG) to create the first ever CONEXPO-CON/AGG, held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

From then onwards, CONEXPO-CON/AGG has been held every three years and always features the latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the construction industry, as well as industry-leading education.

“Looking back, there were two separate shows representing different segments of the industry,” CONEXPO-CON/AGG show director Dana Wuesthoff told Australian Mining.

“I think both shows coming together highlights the growth of the industry and the importance of the event, as people wanted to see everything in one spot.

“When CONEXPO and CON/AGG came together, it was a benefit not only for equipment manufacturers – because they’re the ones exhibiting their innovations – but the end-users and contractors coming and seeing that value together.”

Building connections

Since 1996, CONEXPO-CON/AGG has been held in Las Vegas, a city known all over the world for its hospitality venues, vibrant nightlife, and world-class entertainment.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG will again be held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in 2026, allowing attendees to come together and network inside and outside of the event.

“We have so many different companies and brands coming to the show because, at the end of the day, they want to make connections with their customers and their distribution chains,” Wuesthoff said.

“Attendees come to the show to make connections with the different brands. They want to see new things, shop and compare, and meet their peers and learn from one another.

“We know once the show closes for the day, that doesn’t mean all the networking stops. That’s really where Las Vegas as a city is a great opportunity. There is so much for people to see and continue making those connections beyond the showgrounds.”

Thousands of exhibitors have been booked for CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, cementing the show as a must-attend event for industry professionals.

“We have brought together a wide variety of products, services and technologies,” Wuesthoff said.

“We have this at the forefront when laying out the show and grouping products into categories. We have halls and lots dedicated to what we call ‘product concentration areas’.”

One of these concentration areas may comprise products, machinery and solutions specific to earthmoving equipment. This umbrella approach allows attendees to easily locate which area they want to visit. An online digital show directory and planner with the different exhibitors and products is also available to help attendees make the best of their time and money.

“You can search for educational offerings and whether those are paid sessions or free public content in different mediums,” Wuesthoff said.

“It’s an invaluable tool when it comes to finding out what’s at the show, what you’re interested in, and planning before you get to the event. This is not a show that you just show up and walk it – it is very large.”

The next level

Following a 2023 launch, the Next Level Awards are set to return for CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026. The awards recognise companies pushing boundaries and developing innovative products within the construction sector.

“I’m excited about the 2026 Next Level Awards because the way it’s designed,” Wuesthoff said. “Exhibitors submit their product or service, and a panel of expert judges will create a list of finalists. We share those finalists with attendees and encourage them to visit booths and vote on-site. The winner is the ‘Contractors’ Choice’.”

The 2026 Next Level Awards will be separated into two categories: equipment and technology. Nominations are open until December 1, with winners to be announced on the Groundbreakers keynote stage on March 6.

The Groundbreakers keynote stage will act as platform to raise awareness of the construction industry’s global contributions.

Key topics on the agenda include innovation in construction technology and practices, public policy affecting the industry, workforce development and addressing labour challenges, sustainability and environmental responsibility, and mental health and wellbeing.

“We have a slew of new features and programming for 2026 that we’re really excited about,” Wuesthoff said.

“Our new Groundbreakers keynote stage is an opportunity for us to highlight industry thought leadership and discussions.

“We will still have our show’s educational program, which is over 150 different paid sessions broken up into different tracks spanning the industry, but our Groundbreakers keynote stage will have more heavy-hitting conversations about important topics in the industry.

“They’re going to be in the West Hall main area, where everyone can come and listen to the conversation. We’ll also have those livestreamed so people that aren’t at the show will be able to join in and listen.”

Making its debut in 2026 is the EmpowerHER workshop, an event dedicated to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities women face in construction.

“EmpowerHER is focusing on women in the industry and making sure we provide the opportunity for them to collaborate and have various resources and support,” Wuesthoff said.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 will also feature the Small Business workshop, which will address the challenges these businesses face in the construction sector, as well as the important role they play.

The workshop will provide networking events to build valuable connections for small business owners, best practices and practical tools owners can bring home to immediately create pathways for success, and sponsorship opportunities to support small businesses.

The Shop Talks and Walks workshop will also take centre stage, comprising special events focused on preventive maintenance, equipment efficiency, and increasing uptime. It is designed to connect attendees with practical solutions to solve real-world challenges.

“The EmpowerHER and Small Business workshops will have traditional classroom formats whereas the shop talks and walks workshop is a blend,” Wuesthoff said.

“The Shop Talks and Walks workshop will have some traditional classroom settings and then some experiential walking classrooms, where we have participants go out into the show and stop at various exhibitor booths across the show campus.”

Mental health protection

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 is supporting mental health and wellbeing by partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest suicide-prevention charity in the US.

This collaboration will allow CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 to serve as a platform for raising awareness and providing professionals with the tools they need to foster a safer and more supportive workplace culture.

“This helps shine a spotlight on mental health, which is such an important topic for industry,” Wuesthoff said.

“We’re working with AFSP on several different activations at the show. We’re talking about a wellness lounge at the show and programming and content on the tools and resources that ensure mental health is a priority in the industry.”

Spanning 2.9 million square feet and managed by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 will offer several initiatives and education opportunities.

“I hope attendees have a positive experience and learn something new,” Wuesthoff said.

“Maybe they discovered something they didn’t know existed and they say, ‘This is a game-changer for us’, referring to something that makes their bottom line better and gets jobs done quicker, faster, and smarter.

“So many different people come to the show … but at the end of the day, I’m hoping those experiences and connections are meaningful and beneficial to them.”

CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre from March 3–7 2026. Registrations are now open. Use code PRIME20 when registering for 20 per cent off.

This feature appeared in the September edition of Australian Mining.