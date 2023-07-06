What to expect at AIMEX 2023

This September will see AIMEX return for the first time since 2019. Australian Mining takes a closer look at all of the key happenings in store.

Asia Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) is counting down to its return in Sydney this year. Held at Sydney Showground from September 5–7, the trade exhibition and free-to-attend conference is Australia’s longest-running mining event.

For thousands of decision-makers, experts and suppliers, AIMEX is a destination to build networks and product knowledge. It represents the ultimate sourcing platform for business and operational needs.

Events like AIMEX always have a strong focus on mining’s contribution to the Australian economy, as well as a collaborative approach to knowledge-sharing.

Stephen Galilee, chief executive officer of industry body NSW Mining, believes the long-awaited AIMEX 2023 will live up to these standards.

“Mining is critical to the New South Wales economy, providing direct jobs for over 40,000 people while supporting thousands more jobs in more than 7300 mining supplier businesses in (the state),” he said.

“Australia is known for its mining expertise, professionalism and commitment to safety.

“This strong track record means our highly skilled people, technology and services are utilised by many mining operations around the world.

“With hundreds of local and international mining industry suppliers expected to attend, AIMEX 2023 is a great opportunity to showcase the best our industry has to offer, including the latest developments in global mining technologies, and to share knowledge and experiences across the sector.”

The free-to-attend conference, which runs alongside the extensive trade exhibition, will provide access to industry insights, case studies and thought-leaders speaking about the future of mining across a number of important areas:

Decarbonisation – electrification of the industry and renewable integration

Technical innovation – collaborative research and development (R&D) for technical innovation and the transformative impacts of technology

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) – leveraging technology to advance ESG practices and extracting value from the circular economy

AIMEX exhibition director Samantha Martin said the 2023 conference will start conversations that have never been more relevant to the Australian mining industry.

“At AIMEX, we’ve always been proud of the way we bring up-to-date content and forward-thinking suppliers into the spotlight,” Martin said. “The fact is, mining will continue to play a strong part in the Australian economy as we gather the critical minerals needed for decarbonisation – which inescapably includes coal.”

“I’m particularly looking forward to this year’s conference, where experts will really unpack some key topics and help move the industry forward in a commercially sustainable way.”

In a similar vein, AIMEX provides an unmatched opportunity to connect and do business with some of the best mining suppliers from around the world. The exhibition, which will showcase over 250 leading local and international exhibitors, is a place where attendees can meet face-to-face, engage in live product demonstrations, stay abreast of the latest trends, and do business.

The exhibition will showcase industry-leading products from the likes of Atlas Copco, Makita, Eaton, Motion Australia, Global Pumps, and more.

The popular Mining House Pavilion will return, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with major local producers. Glencore and Whitehaven Coal have already confirmed their participation.

Whitehaven executive general manager of people and culture Daniel Cram said participating in AIMEX 2023 was an easy decision, given the quality of attendees and the opportunities to have deep conversations around the future of industry.

“In such a tight talent market, it makes sense to maximise our opportunities to connect with both potential employees and suppliers, and AIMEX is a really convenient way to do exactly that,” Cram said.

Two new pavilions are also joining the exhibition this year: the Transformative Technology Pavilion and the Decarbonisation Zone. In parallel with the conference themes, these areas will house leading suppliers and experts, ready to discuss real solutions.

The Transformative Technology Pavilion will showcase exponential technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and data utilisation, providing an interactive opportunity for industry professionals to discover the technology that is being developed to address the growing needs of the mining industry.

This new pavilion is where the mining industry goes to evolve, adapt and improve their operations. Leading brands in the Transformative Technology Pavilion include Bosch Rexroth, Fleet Space Technologies, and CR Powered by Epiroc.

The Decarbonisation Zone will be added to this year’s exhibition floor to cater to the needs of mining companies looking for solutions that meet their ESG obligations, while boosting their business productivity and lowering operational costs.

Proudly supported by International Copper Association Australia, this new zone will showcase innovation and best practice for smarter, safer and more sustainable products transforming the mining sector.

Categories in the Decarbonisation Zone include energy generation, energy storage and management, electrification, water, and waste treatment.

Alta Battery Technology, Batt Mobile Equipment, Yurika, XCMG Mining Equipment, Danfoss, the NMT Group, Gen Z and Commodore Australia will be exhibiting in the Decarbonisation Zone come September.

And what would AIMEX be without networking? The event will feature two major peer-to-peer events: an industry function hosted in conjunction with NSW Mining, and an Austmine networking event.

Austmine chief executive officer Christine Gibbs Stewart said AIMEX represents a brilliant opportunity for the mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector to showcase its technological and innovation capacity.

“The operating environment in 2023 has become more challenging compared to the last AIMEX event in 2019, and opportunities like this to gather, learn and network are more valuable than ever,” Gibbs Stewart said.

“Australia’s exceptional reputation for expertise and innovation in mining and METS makes a showcase like AIMEX a must-attend event.

“The addition of the Transformative Technology Pavilion and the Decarbonisation Zone reflects our focus on the energy transition and the importance of our world-leading technologies in leading the way.”

As the longest-running mining event in the country, AIMEX is the ultimate destination for industry professionals to actively source mining products, technology, solutions and innovations that will lower costs, improve efficiency and boost productivity.

The free event provides attendees the opportunity to gain future-forward insights from internationally renowned industry experts and connect with Australia’s largest community of mining suppliers and professionals in an environment that stimulates innovation and collaboration.

This feature appeared in the July 2023 issue of Australian Mining.