What mining can do to attract more engineering talent: Sandvik report

Image: stokkete/stock.adobe.com

New research from global engineering group Sandvik has revealed an opportunity to address the mining industry’s dwindling pipeline of engineering talent.

The report – The future of mining talent: What STEM graduates really think, and what the industry can do about it – shows that while awareness of mining is low among young engineers, many are open to joining the sector once they understand its modern realities and role in tackling global sustainability challenges.

Based on a survey of 824 STEM students and graduates across nine countries, the study found that nearly 40 per cent of respondents are unfamiliar with mining, and a similar proportion cite this as a reason for not considering it as a career. Yet the same survey shows a major opportunity for change: more than 90 per cent said they would be more likely to consider mining if convinced that it contributes meaningfully to addressing climate change.

“The findings highlight a huge untapped opportunity for our industry,” Sandvik president and chief executive officer Stefan Widing said. “When young engineers understand that today, mining is not just about extraction, it’s about tackling some of the world’s most important challenges using digitalisation, automation, and electrification, they see a sector where they can apply their skills to make a real difference.”

With engineering enrolments declining at universities globally, the report calls for greater collaboration between companies, academia and policymakers to rebuild the talent pipeline.

“Mining offers the engineering challenge of a lifetime,” Sandvik mining president Mats Eriksson said. “The transition to a low-carbon future will be powered by minerals, but it will be led by the next generation of minds bold enough to transform how we mine.”

Read the full report on the Sandvik website.