What miners should know about hydraulic filtration

Hydraulic systems can be complex, but 70–80 per cent of all breakdowns of hydraulic and lubrication systems can almost always be linked back to fluid contamination, according to Fellipe Ramos, category manager for fluid power at Motion Australia.

Looking after everything related to hydraulics and pneumatics, Ramos has a comprehensive understanding of the important role hydraulics play on Australian mines, and stresses that effective filtration can be the make or break of an entire operation.

“Simply put, filtration is necessary to clean contaminants from a hydraulic or lubrication system,” he said.

“So, what does that look like? Essentially the system will have a filter housing, inside which there is a filter element – this will be made from paper, glass fibre, stainless steel or other materials depending on the fluid and contaminant it is designed to combat.

“Filter elements also vary in size depending on the flow rate of the system, and how clean it needs to be to perform its best.”

In his role, Ramos assists mining customers around the country to integrate and maintain hydraulic systems for powering heavy-duty equipment, gates, lubrication systems, cylinders and motors.

He pointed out that it is not uncommon for these components to be situated on machines worth half a million dollars, so the success of an entire mining process may come down to the effectiveness of one small filter.

“Mining is a very tough environment on hydraulics, because there are so many pollutants and contaminants present,” he said.

“Not only do you have to protect the components, you also have to filter out any dust, dirt, particles or water that might enter the system.”

Read the full article here.