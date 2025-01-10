What is 5G RedCap and why does it matter?

Image: Madison Technologies

Short for reduced capability, 5G RedCap is a streamlined version of 5G designed specifically for devices that don’t need the full power and complexity of traditional 5G.

RedCap bridges high-performance 5G and cost-efficient connectivity, enabling IoT and industrial applications. It’s tailored for devices that prioritise reliability and efficiency over blazing-fast data speeds.

It targets 150 megabits per second (Mbps) downlink and 50Mbps uplink, sufficient for many devices. This makes it ideal for smart sensors, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices, and wearables where cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency matter more than high-speed data transfer.

By balancing speed, affordability, and power consumption, RedCap offers the right amount of capability for devices that demand reliable connectivity without the high data requirements of smartphones or other high-performance devices.

5G RedCap advantages

RedCap extends 5G benefits to a broader range of use cases by balancing performance with affordability and efficiency.

It strips back resource-intensive features like wide bandwidth and multiple antennas, offering a middle ground between high-speed broadband and low-power Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This is impactful for utilities and mining, enabling safer and efficient operations.

Introduced in 3GPP Release 17 as NR-Light, this globally recognised telecommunications standard makes 5G more accessible for moderate data applications while addressing demand for affordable, energy-efficient solutions.

Affordable connectivity for disparate sites

RedCap enables cost-effective connectivity to operational technology (OT) assets across geographically distributed locations.

Deploying traditional 5G equipment can be prohibitively expensive and complex. Industry reports indicate RedCap can cut hardware costs by up to 80 per cent. This affordability opens opportunities for large-scale deployment of sensors and devices, making it feasible to connect assets in even the most remote environments.

RedCap-enabled sensors monitor infrastructure across vast networks of substations, pipelines, or battery energy storage systems (BESS), relaying critical data like equipment status and environmental conditions to centralised systems in real time without excessive investment.

Low power, high value

RedCap’s low energy consumption makes it ideal for battery-powered sensors in remote locations, reducing maintenance needs and enhancing efficiency.

For solar-powered installations, its low power requirements ensure reliable performance, making it suitable for remote monitoring systems, weather stations, or IIoT devices where consistent connectivity is essential.

Battery life varies by use case, with massive machine-type communications targeting 10 to 15 years. RedCap devices offering a few years, and wearables designed for shorter cycles of one to two weeks. With advancements, RedCap devices could achieve even longer operational lifespans.

Scale without overload

Large OT operations require networks capable of managing thousands of devices seamlessly. RedCap provides scalable, efficient connectivity that supports massive deployments while optimising performance, minimising bandwidth strain, and controlling costs, ensuring growth without overwhelming infrastructure or budgets.

Reliable data when it matters

While RedCap doesn’t prioritise peak data speeds, it leverages the core strengths of 5G, including low latency and reliable performance.

For context, ultra-reliable low-latency communication – a 5G feature – targets latency as low as one millisecond for critical, real-time applications.

RedCap operates within a broader latency range – less than 100 milliseconds for industrial sensors and less than 500 milliseconds for video surveillance – its actual performance can often exceed these baseline requirements, delivering even lower latency where needed.

Whether it’s enabling predictive maintenance, automating substations, or seamless operation of IIoT systems, RedCap provides dependable connectivity without overloading infrastructure and improved decision-making in critical environments through real-time data precision, exchange and collection.

RedCap also supports mobile devices like wearables, keeping field teams connected and safe in challenging environments such as extreme temperatures, remote locations with limited network access, or hazardous industrial sites like mines and offshore platforms.

Integrating RedCap into operations

5G RedCap devices like the Teltonika RUT271 or the Teltonika RUT976 play an important role in helping organisations transition from legacy OT systems to modern, digital-first operations.

By reducing hardware complexity and cost, it provides a practical entry point into 5G-enabled infrastructure. RedCap’s scalability allows businesses to adopt the technology in critical areas, such as predictive maintenance or remote monitoring, and expand it as operational needs evolve.

Its integration capabilities ensure legacy systems can communicate effectively with modern information technology networks, making transitions smoother and more efficient.

While RedCap offers clear advantages, its integration into existing 5G infrastructure presents challenges.

Network configurations may need adjustments, such as fine-tuning bandwidth allocations or implementing network slicing (partitioning a single network into multiple virtual networks) to prioritise critical applications.

Additionally, middleware solutions can bridge communication gaps between devices, ensuring seamless interoperability and integration into existing systems.

These challenges can be mitigated through network slicing to prioritise critical applications and adopting middleware solutions to enable smooth communication.

Cybersecurity also becomes a key concern with a larger network surface, which can be addressed by deploying endpoint security.

This involves securing individual devices connected to the network, such as sensors, wearables, and industrial monitoring equipment, to prevent cyber threats and ensure data integrity, and conducting regular assessments like vulnerability scans to identify potential weaknesses, penetration testing to simulate real-world attacks, and compliance audits to ensure adherence to industry standards.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre offers guidelines on conducting these assessments tailored to local regulatory requirements.

Success in mining and utilities

In mining operations, remote sensors and cameras powered by RedCap enhance safety and enable automation. In utilities, the technology supports large-scale IoT initiatives like smart meters and real-time grid monitoring without overwhelming budgets.

If you’re aiming to enhance and expand your connectivity capabilities without the full complexity and cost of traditional 5G, RedCap is a clear solution.

