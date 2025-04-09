What does the Moranbah North fire mean for the Anglo–Peabody deal?

The shearer and longwall at the Grosvenor coal mine. Image: Anglo American

Anglo American and Peabody Energy will work together to understand the impacts of a recent fire at the former’s Moranbah North underground coal mine in Queensland.

The incident, which took place on March 31, saw high levels of carbon monoxide detected in Moranbah North. An Anglo representative confirmed shortly afterwards that no injuries were recorded.

“The underground environment is under continuous monitoring and this indicates a stable atmosphere,” an Anglo spokesperson said at the time.

“All personnel are safe. The health and safety of our people is paramount and an orderly evacuation to the surface was safely completed, according to our action response plan.”

Since the incident, production at Moranbah North has paused.

The Grosvenor coal mine also remains closed following an explosion that caused a month-long fire from June 29 to July 25 last year. An investigation by the Mining and Energy Union is ongoing, with Anglo being fully cooperative and supportive.

Now Peabody Energy, which is set to acquire Anglo’s steelmaking coal business for $US3.775 billion ($6.3 billion), is “reviewing all options related to its acquisition of steelmaking coal assets” from Anglo, including Moranbah North and Grosvenor.

“The company remains in conversation with Anglo American to better understand the impacts of the event,” Peabody said.

“Peabody is preserving all rights and protections under its purchase agreements.”

If successful, the transaction would see Peabody take ownership of the Moranbah North, Grosvenor, Aquila and Capcoal operations. The deal is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025.

The sale is part of Anglo’s plan to focus on copper assets in South America and iron ore assets in South Africa and Brazil.

