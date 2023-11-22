What does the journey to fossil-free steel look like?

Steel is the world’s most recycled material and seen as fundamental to a sustainable future – but only if steelmaking undergoes the radical change required to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint.

In other words, the steel of the future must be green.

This comprehensive global report combines research with specialist interviews from leading steelmakers SSAB, Tata Steel and Aperam, as well as experts from the American Association for Iron and Steel Technology and technology provider ABB.

It discusses the following questions:

Why does steel production have to change?

How do we define green steel?

What are the technology pathways to low carbon steel?

How can organisations partner together to forge a green steel future?

Importantly, it provides an analysis of the strategies and actions being taken around the world around the production of green steel, with a particular focus on five key markets: Sweden, the United States, India, Brazil, and China.

