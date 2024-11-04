Westgold’s Bluebird–South Junction soars

A technical services crew underground at Bluebird. Image: Westgold Resources, Tony McDonough

Westgold Resources has drilled a record intercept at the Polar Star lode within the Bluebird–South Junction mining complex in Meekatharra, WA.

The Bluebird–South Junction mining complex sits on the southern end of an approximate 6.5km long line of lodes that has seen extensive open pit mining.

Westgold is working to make Bluebird–South Junction the primary ore source for the nearby Bluebird processing plant.

As part of this objective, Westgold commenced sub-level open stoping on the South Junction lode in August and has now turned its focus to the Polar Star lode as part of its ramp up to a targeted 100,000 tonnes per month at Bluebird-South Junction by mid-2025.

At the Polar Star lode, Westgold has logged a drill intercept of 13.71m at 18.02 grams per tonnes (g/t) of gold from 563m, including 5.85m at 36.37g/t gold from 567m, which is the best intersection of the Bluebird–South Junction drilling program to date.

The program commenced in mid-January and has targeted approximately 34,525m of drilling from the surface to date.

Other significant intercepts recently recorded at the Polar Star and South Junction lodes include:

18m at 3.61g/t gold from 737m

13m at 3.65g/t gold from 385m

10.80m at 3.06g/t gold from 835.30m

14.58m at 2.54g/t gold from 531m

5.80m at 4.06g/t gold from 666m

“The Bluebird–South Junction mine is rapidly becoming the key growth driver of Westgold’s Murchison portfolio,” Westgold managing director and chief executive officer Wayne Bramwell said.

“Our team is mining the Bluebird and South Junction lodes now and with intercepts like 13.71m at 18.02g/t [of gold] from the Polar Star lode we see a third mining opportunity rapidly emerging.

“The system remains open and with further drilling Polar Star has the potential to expand mine outputs towards 1.5Mtpa (1.5 million tonnes per annum).”

